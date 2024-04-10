Happy Gump Day! ‘Bama Hoops ends 2024 in the Top 5; enters 2025 as a favorite to cut down the nets

Happy Gump Day to one and all. I hope you’re enjoying the drama unfolding in Lexington.

There is a wishlist for UK, but it appears the ‘Cats are now moving on from Hurley and Oats and Billy D and Jay Wright, and have turned their eyes to Scott Drew at Baylor — which, honestly, is the equivalent of lights-off, socks-on, 9:00 p.m. missionary twice a month on Sunday night. If he declines, where do the ‘Cats go? Mark Few? Mark Pope at BYU? Ghost of Sean Miller? Bruce Pearl? And if Baylor does open up, the Bears almost certainly take a run at Chris Beard and errant fists that can only connect with women, right? I mean, it’s Baylor. We already know they don’t have scruples.

But I’m personally pulling for chaos now that Alabama has been insulated from the rest of it.

Still, you can’t help but be a little sad watching Cal’s departure message yesterday.

I’ve just never hated the guy. He’s a bit crooked, bit of a jerk, a bit arrogant. But 1. It’s basketball, long the dirtiest sport, 2. He’s a coach, a profession not known for humility and 3. No one has ever accused Nate Oats of being universally loved either — in fact, I’d probably hate him if he weren’t our jerk.

Cal seems to genuinely care about his players, and judging from their reaction, they loved him too. He was a fixture of the Lexington community and one of the deans of the college game. Now...what he may say about the die-hard dumbest of ‘Cats that made that tenure a living hell? I suspect it’s a bit more circumspect.

So, on that note, the Crimson Tide Men’s basketball team (25-12), finished the season as the highest ranked SEC squad; No. 4 in the coach’s poll, and No. 3 in the AP...ahead of two teams that it lost to three times. LOL.

That No. 3 AP final ranking ties ‘Bama’s highest ever season-end ranking.

Let the salt commence!

Not only did Alabama finish in the Top 5 for a second consecutive year, that is three times in four seasons they’ve ended the final polls in the Top 5 — the only team in the country to do so. Throw in three Sweet 16s in four seasons, and a Final Four run held together with duct tape and old chewing gum, and Nate Oats has been worth every penny and more.

But perhaps where the respect most shows is in Vegas, where Mark Sears has the 4th best odds to win the Naismith POTY, should he stay for 2025, and the Tide as a team have the 4th best odds to cut down the nets net year behind UNC, Duke, and Kentucky. And, at 14/1, their odds are a bit better than even Kansas (15/1).

What world is this? Roll Tide, indeed!

We will have our year-end Basketball Season Review sometime week of April 19th. So, be watching for that.

It looks like with a new staff, new recruiting priorities are emerging. The Tide has reportedly not made 4-star Edge Zion Grady a priority — allegedly not even really contacting him. The Enterprise commitment is expected to move on to Miami, though the ‘Barn would love to have a backyard kid as well.

Honestly, Alabama is set at edge rusher. And we just don’t know how well those Saban-type edge players will fit into the new scheme. This year’s retrofit with the existing roster will tell us much going forward.

Have I told you how much I love Tyler Booker? If there is a heart and soul of the line, it’s this guy. And the one-time high school tackle cum All-SEC guard, is back to taking reps on the outside, where he is almost certainly only making more money for himself showcasing that versatility.

Alabama football’s offensive line is thin on returning experience. At least for now, though the Crimson Tide is likely to get a boost once Kadyn Proctor returns from his sojourn to Iowa once the transfer portal opens. For the time being, UA is working other options at tackle. The Tide is even looking to veteran left guard Tyler Booker, who told reporters Tuesday he has taken reps outside during practice. “I’m willing to do whatever this team needs to win,” Booker said Tuesday. “If I have to play tackle, I’ll play tackle.” Booker played tackle in high school, for IMG Academy in Florida. When the now-junior got to Alabama, Nick Saban and company moved him inside.

If Booker is killing at T, I don’t know that Proctor gets on the field. That’s not a given with Kadyn’s up-and-down 2023 campaign.

Booker is also trying to keep some of those Saban traditions alive — A-Day loser gets beanie-weenies, for instance. LOL.

Tide Softball earned a home sweep of the woeful Ole Miss Rebels, allowing Beaver and Briski to haul in some nice individual honors.

Alabama’s dominant performance against Ole Miss over the weekend resulted in two SEC weekly awards for pitchers Kayla Beaver and Jocelyn Briski. Beaver threw a complete-game shutout, marking her ninth complete game and fifth shutout of the season. She allowed only one baserunner to advance past second base while striking out nine. In the two games against the Rebels, Beaver recorded a total of 11.2 strikeouts and secured two wins. On Sunday, she pitched 4.2 shutout innings to seal the sweep.

Though Briski was great in her first start, I’m going to tap the brakes on her as P2.

That Rebels team is positively foul. The Tide winds down its season with three series against Top 25 teams, and then finishes with a road battle at Auburn. I think that will tell us a lot more about whether she’s ready for primetime or not. There simply are no takeaways from the Ole Miss series: the Tide did what it needed to do, and should have done.

But the weekly honors were well-deserved for both. And in the case of Briski, it can only give her a confidence bump.

Mal Moore (weird to type that), is getting accustomed to his new role as a “Huskie” — look, Kalen, you gotta change these to pachyderm-themed positions. Moore made some money for himself last year as he really grew into his role at Star. But this season, playing a true safety position, he’ll be on his fourth spot in five years, and there are some growing pains that come with it.

Somewhere between the new coach and whatever the least important difference from 2023 is, comes Malachi Moore’s position. After spending most of his career playing the star position, the senior will be a true safety under new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. On Tuesday, Moore discussed how the change has gone. “It was a little weird,” Moore said. “I’m not going to lie.” The new position puts Moore further off of the ball. Wommack’s defense does incorporate a position similar to the star, called the “husky,” but the new management opted to have Moore play elsewhere. The new spot will theoretically allow him to make more plays on the ball. After the Tide’s 13th spring practice, he said things were falling into place. “It was a little weird at first, just from being that close to the line of scrimmage to now being so far back from the line of scrimmage,” Moore said. “But as spring practice kept going on, I got more comfortable with it. I’m very comfortable with it now.”

Going to be interesting to see how well this translates. I thought Moore was great playing closer to the line, as the Tide’s nickel back, where his physicality really shines. We saw him get torched a few times when he was manning the deep quarters before Caleb Downs arrived. Hopefully experience and game reps have polished his game up a bit. Saturday is going to show us a lot.

Practice Notes:

Jalen Milroe thinks the new system, though difficult to master, has made him a better QB.

This offense includes a lot of motion, as a result, the cadence changes on any given snap. It’s going to require a lot more mental acuity and discipline from the line than we’ve seen the previous three seasons.

Germie Bernard has done nothing but show out this Spring. His toughness and work ethic rival Kendrick Law, and both have been in short supply in a few years previous.

And, finally...

The luckiest team in America is UConn. Yale did them a huge favor knocking Auburn out of the tournament — the same tournament where the Huskies did not play a game decided by fewer than 12 points.

No. I’m not kidding. That’s a real thing a human being said.

Have a great one, and Roll Tide!