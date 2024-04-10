Alabama owes us a thorough, candid explanation of DeBoer’s handling of UW player rape allegations

Legal throat-clearing aside about constitutional rights, criminal presumptions, procedural due process and the like, speechless does not even do this story justice.

Coach Kalen DeBoer (and Ryan Grubb) are about to be embroiled in an exceptionally nasty bit of explanation for their handling of an ongoing rape accusation of one of Washington’s starting players.

The complete story is linked below, and here are the relevant facts that will bear on their culpability, but this does not look good. Because it is not any respect defensible, if true.

In late November, [the victim] posted a message to her Instagram story accusing Rogers of raping her. On Nov. 28, she received a phone call from a number that police confirmed matched the number associated with Rogers’ Instagram account. When she answered, Rogers identified himself and began questioning why she had accused him of raping her. She told him she didn’t want to speak with him, hung up and blocked his number. She said she doesn’t know how he obtained her phone number, because she never gave it to him, and had only communicated with him via social media. That same day, the victim said she reported the assault to UW’s Title IX office, which police confirmed via search warrant. A probable cause document states that the details included in the Title IX report are consistent with what the victim told police. * * * Rogers did not travel with the team for the Pac-12 championship game, played Dec. 1 in Las Vegas, but later played in both of Washington’s College Football Playoff games. The probable cause document states that a warrant revealed emails within UW’s athletic department confirming Rogers should be removed from the travel squad for the Pac-12 championship game, but with no reason given. Still, the investigating officer wrote that the timing of the first victim’s Instagram post and Rogers’ absence from the Pac-12 title game “led me to believe there is a connection between his suspension and her disclosure of the assault,” especially in light of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb telling a reporter in December that Rogers was working through “some challenges he’s had off the field.” Rogers carried five times for 19 yards in Washington’s Sugar Bowl victory over Texas on Jan. 1. A week later, he carried once for two yards, and caught an 11-yard pass, in the Huskies’ loss to Michigan in the national championship game. Former UW coach Kalen DeBoer, now at Alabama, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The preceding paragraphs detail Tybo Rogers’ sexual assault allegations, and frankly, they’re not a pleasant read.

As for DeBoer, a man touted as being one of the good guys, it’s time to come clean. Candidly, thoroughly clean. These are not good facts, nor are the allegations against Rogers flimsy — we have a triangulated, corroborating paper trail of the accusations against Rogers, including phone records, a social media trail, and a contemporaneous Title IX complaint.

The allegations were certainly strong enough to warrant keeping him out of the P12CG; there had been no material change between that time and the College Football Playoffs. And to ignore an open investigation of a violent felony, while poo-poohing it away as “some challenges he’s had off the field” is simply beyond the pale.

This isn’t the Sioux Falls School for the Slapdick and Mentally Infirm. It’s not some backwater Pac 12 program in a major metro where college sports are easily ignored. And, honestly, it wouldn’t matter if it even if it were.

This university community made a $100 million dollar investment into DeBoer’s career. It is time to face the music, and pray to god that it is not as bad as it looks. No glib releases from the SID and Legal.

I can’t defend that, any of that. No one can.

Because if it’s true, then he simply cannot have this job. And if this was known by Greg Byrne during the coaching search, then he can’t either.

It is a career-killer, and it ought to be.

Simple as.