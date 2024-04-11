Next week, the transferring nuttiness really begins. The College Football Spring Transfer Portal opens for 15 days from Tuesday, April 16 and closes again on Tuesday, April 30. Players can enter the TP, but do not have to decide on their destination within those two weeks. Graduate transfers must enter the portal by May 1.

One of the craziest things about this schedule is that several programs have their Spring Game in the midst or, in one case, after this time span. Another smooth move by the NCAA. The FBS teams that fall in this category are as follows:

Thursday, April 18

Indiana

Friday, April 19

Jacksonville State

Louisville

Saturday, April 20

Arkansas State

Baylor

Boise

Cal

Charlotte

Colorado State

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Southern

Illinois

Iowa

Iowa State

James Madison

Marshall

Memphis

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi State

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon State

San Diego State

South Alabama

South Carolina

Southern Cal

Stanford

Syracuse

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Tulane

ULL

ULM

Utah State

UTEP

Virginia

Wake Forest

Western Michigan

WKU

Sunday, April 21

UConn

Friday, April 26

Arizona State

Saturday, April 27

Akron

Arizona

Buffalo

Colorado

Fresno

Kent State

Louisiana Tech

Maryland

Nebraska

Northern Illinois

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Rutgers

San Jose State

TCU

Troy

UCLA

UMass

Washington State

West Virginia

Wyoming

Friday, May 3

Washington

WHAT POSITIONS MIGHT ALABAMA LOOK FOR IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL?

The below is pure speculation. Things could change if Alabama has multiple guys leave at a certain position.

Quarterback - It would be hard to imagine the Tide picks up another signal caller unless more than one leaves Alabama. It seems unlikely that two QBs would leave seeing how Jalen Milroe will likely be gone after the coming season. If that should happen, it would be quite a perilous situation for the Crimson Tide leaving them with two scholarship quarterbacks. Any transfer-in would have to realize he probably won’t be the starter in 2024.

Offensive Line - Kadyn Proctor is not officially in the TP after his brief fling with Iowa. However, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz pretty much burned any bridge back for him. Word is Proctor will rejoin the Crimson Tide in the summer, but nothing is a done deal yet. Furthermore, it is no certainty that he will be given a starting role - especially in this vastly different offense. Even if Proctor comes back, there is a possibility that Bama adds another offensive lineman, preferably an experienced tackle along the lines of Tyler Steen, who can be an instant stater.

Running Back - Bama is pretty solid in this department and will have Kevin Riley enrolling in the summer.

Wide Receiver - Despite having three freshmen receivers arriving later, Alabama could probably use one more veteran receiver for this group. There always seems to be decent pass-catchers looking for that next greener pasture. One guy to keep an eye on is Tetairoa McMillan (90 rec, 1,402 yds, 10 TD) from Arizona. The Wildcats have a new coach who was a very questionable and unenthusiastic hire (Brent Brennan was 34-48 at San Jose State).

Tight End - Kalen DeBoer already added Josh Cuevas to the fold. Freshman Jay Lindsey’s arrival in the summer brings the total to six. That should be sufficient.

Defensive Line - Nick Saban deployed a 3-4 defense with three down linemen and four linebackers. Kane Wommack’s defense is a 4-2. In basic terms, this translates to the personnel that played the Jack and Sam roles last season are now considered defensive linemen or edge rushers known as the “Wolf” position. In turn, this means there is an overabundance of players to fight over these positions. Defensive end LT Overton is already coming in from TAMU.

Linebacker - Deontae Lawson (Mike) and Jihaad Campbell (Stinger, fka Sam) have the middle linebacker spots pretty much locked down. It doesn’t seem like there is much of a chance anyone wants to transfer in and sit behind two All-American candidates, but who knows? Some of the Wolf candidates may move to middle LB to shore up those numbers.

Safeties - Malachi Moore and Keon Sabb bring plenty of veteran experience to the Bama secondary. Both of those two are very versatile and can easily switch other positions if needed. Between free safety, Rover, and Husky one more player needs to emerge. There seem enough candidates to fill that need, but we’ll see how A-Day goes.

Cornerbacks - Domani Jackson has already transferred in and probably locks down the boundary corner spot. The field corner is probably going to be manned by a redshirt or true freshman, but - WOW - what a lot to choose from. Nick Saban signed three five stars to this new class. While there is room for optimism, this group could probably use another warm body.

Special Teams - Doubtful.

~

Of note, once a player enters the portal, the original school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship originally given to him. Should he return to that school, he is not obligated to get another scholarship.

The 2024 Alabama A-Day Game will be played on Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium and aired on ESPN.

