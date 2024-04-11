Jumbo Package: Will Alabama football fans fill up Bryant Denny on Saturday?

Happy Thursday, everyone. Alabama held its last practice of the spring before the spring game yesterday. Not too much was gleaned, but it sounds like a couple of starters may be missing on Saturday.

– Offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts was dressed out for practice in his normal white jersey. However, he did not seem to be participating in most drills. Roberts was hurt during the team’s second scrimmage of the spring, but DeBoer said Saturday that he had escaped serious injury. – Linebacker Jihaad Campbell was wearing a black jersey, signaling him as no-contact for the practice. Contact did not become a risk for Campbell during the observed periods, as he spent most of them riding an exercise bike.

Fair or not, there are going to be times when Kalen DeBoer is compared to Nick Saban. This may be the first.

“Between A-Day and seven regular season games, you get to see 90,000-plus people pour into campus and take in what’s great about the university and University of Alabama athletics,” Frenz said. In 2007, Alabama fans filled more than 92,000 seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium for then-coach Nick Saban’s first A-Day game. Saban retired in January after 17 seasons at UA. With new UA football coach Kalen DeBoer’s first A-Day game set for this Saturday, UA must prepare as if the stadium will be filled to its now 100,077-seat capacity, Frenz said.

The final score has been long forgotten. It was, after all, a scrimmage, even if final scores tend to be what fans remember most when it comes to sporting events. But in the case of Alabama football’s 2007 A-Day game, the lasting memory for anyone there was a picture, not a score. The picture of 92,138 fans — one in every seat Bryant-Denny Stadium had at the time — showing up to signal the beginning of Nick Saban’s tenure as coach. Thousands more wanted in, but during the second quarter, stadium gates were closed by the fire marshal.

Here’s hoping that thing is packed out.

DeBoer has a regularly scheduled press conference for today, and you can bet that questions will be asked about the Tybo Rogers rape allegations.

“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department,” UW Athletics said in a statement. “The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.” Rogers was suspended from team activities near the end of November and did not travel with the team for the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 1, according to a certification for determination of probable cause document, written by a Seattle police detective. He later appeared in the College Football Playoff semifinal and championship games.

New head coach Jedd Fisch was asked about the situation yesterday and said

“I don’t know much about it other than the fact that the ICA has suspended him indefinitely and I don’t expect him to be out on the field.”

DeBoer will be questioned because there are emails saying that Rogers shouldn’t travel with the team to the Pac 12 title game on 12/1, but reports haven’t mentioned any internal communication between then and 12/15, when Rogers was allowed to return to the Washington football team. The correct answer would be that the ICA (Intercollegiate Athletics office cited above) determined that Rogers should retain his spot on the team at that stage, based on the information they had at the time. The wrong answer would be that no further guidance from the ICA was handed down and DeBoer simply decided to let Rogers play. Anything resembling a “no comment” is going to create a circus that no one wants.

Kris Parker has decided to transfer from Alabama’s basketball team following a redshirt season.

Related Alabama redshirt freshman Kris Parker to enter transfer portal

Parker, a four-star recruit, attended Crossroad (Florida) Academy before joining Oats and co. At 6-foot-9, 195 pounds, Parker made strides in practice in the fall, but coaches opted to keep him off the court. He was a routine presence at shootarounds and was part of the team’s bench mob. On3 and the Tuscaloosa News were the first to report his transfer. As a high schooler, Parker averaged 24.8 points and 14.2 rebounds per game. Parker would’ve factored into the Tide’s backcourt next fall. Aaron Estrada has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. UA awaits the choice of Mark Sears, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Rylan Griffen.

Last, Goodbread also looked back on his favorite games from the Saban era.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME — DEC. 5, 2009 This was the watershed game that tipped the SEC scale in Alabama’s direction for the first time in the Saban era. Having lost to the mighty Gators in the SEC title game the previous year, the Crimson Tide entered the game as a five-point underdog and pulled off the upset with a stifling defensive effort and a grinding rushing attack. A Florida team that was the defending national champion and loaded with star power, including Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, entered unbeaten and had knocked off all but one of its opponents (Arkansas) by a 10-point margin or more. The teams’ demeanor in walk-throughs prior to the game were distinctly different, with the Gators taking a loose and jovial approach, while UA — as has been its practice under Saban — was all business. After this victory, Alabama wouldn’t be an underdog again until 2015.

The 2017 national title game came in second, and I think this is the correct order. Nothing was more satisfying as a fan than watching Alabama dismantle the Tim Tebow led Florida team that had been viewed as invincible. That game was a Saban masterpiece.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.