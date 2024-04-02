Jumbo Package: Alabama Basketball continues to build into consistently elite program

Apologies for the late Jumbo Package today. I’ll keep this one brief.

Related Latrell Wrightsell Reflects on Transferring to Alabama Basketball

It took a while before Wrightsell came into his own and found his role. He didn’t score double figures in a single game through the first two months of the season, but once SEC play rolled around he settled in comfortably and confidently. Over 15 regular season games in SEC play, Wrightsell scored double-figures in eight of them. Alabama has never lost a game this year in which Wrightsell scores at least 10 points. “I just grew mentally tougher,” Wrightsell said. “[Oats] plays a lot of games with you mentally that you’ve got to overcome. But that also continues to make you get in the lab more and want it more. He’s made me a better person on the court, mentally, I can handle adversity now.”

This is a cool interview from Wrightsell, and I was particularly intrigued by his commend about Coach Nate Oats playing mind games with the players all the time in practice. I would LOVE to know what that looks like.

It remains to be seen what type of financial momentum this historic Final Four run will yield. With Donovan, it also came with higher expectations. It’s easy to forget that before Donovan repeated, his runner-up season was followed by 5 consecutive opening weekend exits. He was the guy who couldn’t win the big one. If Oats had been eliminated on opening weekend, he would’ve continued to face questions about whether his up-tempo, 3-point-happy offensive scheme could compete at a championship level in March. Instead, though, Oats did the unthinkable. Beating UConn is also considered unthinkable. It’s ironic that Oats is trying to prevent UConn from becoming the first team to repeat since Donovan’s Gators. The formula to do that for Oats will look nothing like what we saw from Donovan’s squad 17 years ago. Alabama might shoot more threes in the first half than the 18 that Florida shot in the entire 2007 national championship. Win or lose — UConn is an 11.5-point favorite over Alabama (DraftKings Sportsbook) — this is starting to feel like the beginning of something special with Oats in Alabama. Maybe he’ll never win multiple titles and become one of the best college coaches of the 21st century like Donovan, but betting against the Tide coach has been a losing formula. The SEC has lacked someone like Donovan since he left for the NBA nearly a decade ago. It’s now at least a question. What if modern-day Billy is building a basketball monster in Tuscaloosa?

Can you imagine if Alabama won a National Championship in both football and basketball in the same season? I think the entire college sports world would just quit.

UConn center Donovan Clingan is ESPN’s No. 3 ranked player for the 2024 draft, and the top-ranked United States college player. CBS Sports ranks Clingan as the 11th-best prospect for the draft. Clingan is joined as a potential lottery pick by guard Stephon Castle, who is ranked No. 14 by ESPN and No. 10 by CBS Sports. The Huskies also have a probable second-round pick in forward Alex Karaban, who is CBS Sports’ 37th-ranked player and ESPN’s 50th-ranked. UConn guards Cam Spencer (No. 61 by ESPN) and Tristen Newton (No. 87) are currently outside the top-ranked players for the 58-pick draft but are on the NBA radar. For Alabama, this draft could mark the first of the Nate Oats era in which no Tide players are picked. Forward Grant Nelson is currently ESPN’s No. 86 ranked prospect, while guard Mark Sears is No. 90. The last time Alabama had no players picked in the two-round NBA draft was 2019. Since then, six Alabama players have been picked — including four first-round picks in Kira Lewis, Josh Primo, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney.

Alabama has a distinct disadvantage against UConn in terms of individual talent. Of course, Alabama also had the significant advantage over pretty much everyone last year and wound up exiting the tournament in the Sweet 16... So who knows. The world of a single elimination tournament makes for chaos, for better and for worse.

Finally, here’s a new interview with Coach DeBoer with On3 talking about recruiting and other topics. Give it a listen!