Giving Away Money: NCAA Tournament Final Four: Alabama — UConn point spread pick and analysis

I had not counted on writing any of these fancy maths last week, to be honest. Less so did I expect to roll into work after Easter and be discussing a Final Four...with Alabama as a participant.

In its national semifinal, the Tide draws the one team perhaps no one in this tournament wanted to see: Overall No. 1 seed, and reigning National Champion, UConn. How the teams got here could not be scripted any differently. The Huskies have leaned into a dominant physical interior game all season, while forcing mistakes and playing lockdown defense. It’s been a very, very long time since we’ve seen a team like UConn that forces turnovers and then immediately transitions to the offensive end in such protracted periods of dominance. Remember those old Pitino Kentucky teams that would force half a dozen turnovers or quick shots in a row, run the floor, and then seemingly be incapable of missing as they bully you in the lane? That’s a good comparison.

The country just witnessed them do this to the Illini — going on an ungodly 30-0 tear in the second half of what had been a close, contested Elite 8 matchup. But, we don’t even have to look to Champaign to find such pain. Alabama fans have up-close, firsthand experience with the UConn secret sauce.

Last year, when the Tide and Huskies met, Alabama trailed by just 5 at the break after fighting back from a 14-0 run. And with nine minutes to play, the game was even knotted up at 52-all. But it was another big run that put ‘Bama away for good — this time 16-1, and turned a tight ball game into a 15-point laugher, 82-67. It was keyed by the Huskies forcing oodles of mistakes and then simply punishing ‘Bama in the post. UConn’s bigs outscored ‘Bama’s 37-11, with Adama Sonogo banging in 25 alone.

You may be able to beat UConn with giving up one massive run; you’re not going to do it surrendering two.

Alabama committed a season-high 21 turnovers, and surrendered 13 of them in the two UConn scoregasms. The upside here for UA partisans is that over half of those were given away by a couple of dudes no longer with the program, guys who also didn’t contribute much on the offensive end. Four bench guys (including Q and Bradley) netted just 15 points, yet accounted for 11 of the Tide’s turnovers. (And Quinerly was particularly putrid.) Perhaps addition by subtraction will be a boon to ‘Bama in this rematch.

It was a strange game for the Tide in other respects too — Alabama outscored UConn on the break, even outrebounded the Huskies. But, UA was held a three-year low in perimeter attempts (just 16) as well as the turnover issues. Like the Clemson game, you can point to aberrant offensive output here as one culprit.

So, we call it a rematch, but it’s not. This isn’t the same Alabama team, not even close. But I think people are overlooking that UConn has also been rebuilt, and many of the Storrs tormentors are not here this go ‘round. Four of those starters, and their best bench player, are gone. The Huskies also lost three players to the Portal. Like the Tide, this is a rebuilt team entirely. So, while both teams still win roughly the same way they did last season, the faces are very new (and the defensive loss of Hawkins and Calcacetta in the backcourt certainly helps ‘Bama’s shooters).

Vegas doesn’t give the Tide much of a chance in this one, but are they wrong to do so?

Let’s find out.

Spread Matchup:

No. 4 Alabama +-12 vs. No. 1 UConn

Alabama 21-15 ATS, 10-10 ATS vs. Q1

Conn 26-12 ATS, 10-6 ATS vs. Q1

Alabama Spread vs. 2024 Tourney: 4-0

‘Bama Spread Performance vs. NCAA Tourney: +19.1 PPG

Conn Spread Performance vs. NCAA Tourney: +11.8 PPG

‘Bama ATS as single digit ‘Dog: 2-6

Conn ATS as double digit ‘Fave: 14-4

‘Bama Neutral ATS vs Tourney Teams: 5-4

Conn Neutral ATS vs. Tourney Teams: 7-1

Statistical Tale of the Tape:

KenPom D: Alabama 105th, UConn 4th

KenPom O: Alabama 3rd, UConn 1st

Tempo: Alabama 9th, UConn 315th

Adj. Turnover %: Alabama 15.9%, UConn 14.7%

Opp. TO %: Alabama 258th, UConn 241st

FT as % of scoring: Alabama 35.7% (98th); 32.4% UConn (198th)

Effective FG%: Alabama 56.7% (8th); UConn 53.9% (48th)

Effective FG% Def.: Alabama 49.3 (106th); UConn 47.8% (42nd)

3PT as % of Offense: Alabama 37.1% (19th), UConn 33.1% (100th)

3PT % Allowed: Alabama 31.5% (45th), UConn 30.9% (28th)

Analysis:

What jumps out at you is the consistency of UConn's statistical profile.

So much of this analysis will mirror what we wrote in the Clemson game, that I was tempted to copy and paste a good bit of it.

Because, like the Tigers, the Huskies are a balanced team that do so many things so well. It is a slow, plodding team that lives in the paint, They don’t need to get to the line to win — in fact, don’t get to the line very much. They don’t need turnovers to beat you, and often give it up as much as they take it away. UConn has some good perimeter shooters but is not a particularly good three-point shooting team. They can get outworked at times on the defensive glass. Such weaknesses as they have come in perimeter defense, tempo play, and they can be outrebounded and second-chanced by a concerted effort, etc.

So, yes, it looks a lot like Clemson.

But there, the similarities end. Because in the case of UConn, ramp all of those up to 11; they’re elite in so many different facets of the game. And unlike CU, they have elite talent and depth to put it into motion.

If Clemson is a team that is better than the sum of their parts, UConn is one that is terrifyingly so. And a bad defensive team is going to get very tested by the most complex offense it will have seen all season.

OREB

Neither group is great at defensive rebounding, though both are outstanding on the offensive glass (top 10%). Who can control positioning there looks to have the advantage. And it will prove to be a huge advantage if that is the Huskies. They are 4th in floor defense, 2nd in effective shooting defense, and so on down the line. As good as they are defensively, you cannot let the Huskies get cheap putbacks and second-chance points. They will bury you. There is a reason they are the second-best floor shooting team in the country, and have the No. 1 overall offensive efficiency: They dominate inside of 3-feet after a miss.

Unfortunately for Alabama fans, though neither are great, UConn’s defensive rebounding is merely above average, while the Tide’s has been downright putrid for much of the season.

In all of the UConn’s losses there have been a few common themes: hitting the glass after a miss is first and foremost among them. Don’t think for one second Hurley doesn’t know that either...or that he hasn’t watched the Tide get after it against Clemson. Expect them to pay particular attention to their effort and position on the defensive end.

Very Good In Set Pieces...but not as dominant as you’d think

UConn’s schedule, much like B12 teams, is one that has been propped up by the pewter’s regard for the Big East. Out of conference, they actually played a really shitty schedule. It’s not Houston-bad, but pretty bad nonetheless: 258th.

That doesn’t mean the Huskies haven’t played nobody, Pawwwwwl. They did have some “set pieces” and the Huskies were very good in them, going 3-1 ATS and on the scoreboard. But they didn’t dominate anyone particularly: UNC 11, Texas 10, KU loss, Gonzaga 13.

Solid wins, but not a one-sided whoopin, in other words. The common theme in all three wins: poor perimeter shooting by UConn opponents, outstanding interior scoring by the Huskies. The reason for the loss? Poor perimeter shooting on their part, and Kansas dictating the offensive glass and pace.

I hate to keep going back to that Clemson game, or even the Grand Canyon game, but if Alabama is to have any chance, it must replicate that effort in the paint after misses, go after it on defense, then turn the ball up-court fast.

Conditioning Matters

The Huskies have been gifted a supremely easy path to the Final Four. They played three similar plodding teams, and an outmatched Stetson. And you’re simply not going to beat UConn letting them establish the pace of play, or with a team that wants to be like UConn but doesn’t have UConn talent.

But interestingly enough, teams that wanted to push the ball and breakout were able to do so: Texas, Kansas and North Carolina, in particular. And that vaunted defense looked very mortal in both cases. UConn went 2-1 against them. They did not go pell-mell, no; the breaks were strategic. But when the Horns, Heels and ‘Hawks wanted to run, they could

And that brings us to an important point.

UConn has genuinely not played a fast team all season. The teams that went tempo will run, but they’re not running teams: UNC, KU, and Texas are top 1/3rd in pace, certainly not Alabama-tempt, and not for 40 minutes.

Alabama wants to get UConn moving fast, and playing its game for 40 minutes. We saw this last year, even as the Tide was having a down night from the arc, it was close for 32 minutes in large part because of the tempo.

So far, in three games against teams that really didn’t want to run, Alabama has forced them to do so, and it has posted three Dubs.

All that running Alabama does in July matters this late in the season, and it may be critical in this game. Alabama is one of the most well-conditioned teams in the nation. That has shown up in their play too. On short rest, Alabama is 4-1 now 5-1. The larger, more deliberative Tigers Huskies (and they are a slow team) just are not built for that kind of contest.

No Off-Nights, No Off-Plays

Because of their style of play, UConn does not take plays off defensively. They know they have limited possessions. But they also know they can turn those stops into punishing interior points. So, Alabama cannot have anyone do so either.

What Pringle did on Saturday? UConn has two guys who can do that.

So UA must have a repeat from him, as well as quality minutes from the Moes, and some outstanding efforts on the defensive end by the swing-forwards, Jarin and Grant.

That is a tall, tall order.

Pray For Rain

UConn’s man defense is aggressive in ways we’ve not really seen outside of Tennessee...and the Tide didn’t fare so hot in those meetings. But the downside to that for the Huskies — and it’s one reflected in their stats — is that UConn can be outworked on the offensive end, they can get jammed in some screens, and they will give up perimeter looks.

They’ve not played a team that shoots as well as the Tide, nor the volume that Alabama will launch, so you have to think UConn will be especially vigilant on that count. This will open up the Tide’s vastly underrated screen-and-roll game, as well as some work on the offensive glass.

A dunk is better than a contested three any day.

So, keep shooting, and if UConn overpursues, punish them.

Bottom Line:

There are some cracks in the armor for this UConn squad, but they are passingly rare and not very wide or deep. If Alabama is to have any chance in this game — and I don’t think most Tide partisans are convinced of a win — then ‘Bama is going to have to have a dominant night on the glass, take care of the ball much better than last year’s meeting, continue to push the tempo, and shoot the shit out of the three-ball.

Alabama will give up runs, for sure. But the three is the great equalizer. Is that enough? Against this team? Probably not. And if the Tide lets UConn get settled into its four-corners, second-chance post game, this one is over before it starts.

Vegas is counting on that. But, the math suggests that the Tide will do just enough of its thing to prevent a handy cover...though it will lose the war.

For our purposes, though, the war is won and lost in Vegas. And it’s coming up ‘Bama:

UConn wins, Tide covers.

Spread: UConn -12

Our Pick: Alabama +7.98