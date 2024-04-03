Happy Gump Day! Alabama versus the world!

HAPPY GUMP DAY!

It’s your first Gump Day with “Alabama, Final Four Participant” in the ole’ mental Rolodex of fond memories.

And, in that vein, the Tide hit the road yesterday to Houston for the Final Four...and a date with UConn.

Nate Oats with a message to the @AlabamaMBB fans before the team takes off ️@MyBookie pic.twitter.com/HTqNBHDMpf — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) April 2, 2024

Admittedly, not as energetic as the Tide flying back in after winning the West Region, but still very cool.

Nate Oats shows off the regional title trophy as the Alabama basketball team returns to Tuscaloosa after advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history pic.twitter.com/ofP7nJbbRM — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) March 31, 2024

#EverythingSchool

The Tide’s reward for unseating UNC, Clemson, GCU, and Charleston is the one team few want to play this year: The overall No. 1 UConn Huskies. There are some cracks in that armor, and this Alabama team seems more ready to mix it up than last year’s version, but the Tide will still have to get it done with the health of Latrell Wrightsell still very much up in the air.

He’s still listed as “day to day.”

“Today was the first day Wrightsell was able to practice,” Oats said Tuesday. “He was limited in what he could, but glad he was out there. He’s got day-to-day evaluations. Based on how tomorrow morning’s evaluation goes, we’ll see where he goes the rest of the week. “Our hope is that he’s going to be able to play on Saturday, though.” Wrightsell missed both the Crimson Tide’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in Los Angeles with a head injury he sustained during the first half of the second-round game against Grand Canyon. He previously missed four games this season with a concussion.

I understand the Tide would love to have him back. But CNO has been very consistent about player safety — they practice and play when the docs say so, and not a moment sooner. If Trelly is good to go, great. If not, then Alabama will soldier on short-handed anyway. Everyone is banged up this time of year. But, as the man says, “next play.”

Control what you can control, one play at a time, and we’ll see what happens.

Besides, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Oats-Hurley matchups. They are the two best young coaches in the game, and they’re perfectly positioned to keep this up for decades.

The season has been a success, no doubt. But when did it become a success?

Not even Coach Oats can put his finger on it, but he’s under no illusions about the magnitude of the task the Tide faces:

When did this become a successful Alabama season? Leading the Southeastern Conference for most of the month of February? Earning an NCAA Tournament berth? Advancing past the Sweet 16 to the Elite Eight for only the second time in program history? Winning the NCAA West Regional and with that advancing to the Final Four? Regardless, it certainly has been a success. Does that mean Alabama is satisfied, perhaps relaxed? “A little bit of that,” Oats said. “It’s a big points spread [UConn favored by 11 ½ points], someone told me the fourth greatest in fifty years. No one expects us to be here.” He added, “We’ll use that” as motivation.

Interestingly, I had a story I had written to go live before the UNC game, discussing what a tremendous season Alabama actually had. Sweet 16 for this team was about the best we could have asked for, right? Well, it’s not the best that they’re capable of, nor the end results that they themselves would accept.

So, long-time Tide Hoops fans are going to have to adjust to new expectations for the team...and new demands of them, including financial investment. That’s where we are. This isn’t a one-off — the culmination of years of work. This is the start, and it was done with some transfers, role players, duct tape and a lot of hard work.

Related Many Factors Go Into Basketball Game Success

And nowhere was the work done faster, and with greater fury, than in a quick re-staff of the program, and then hitting the Portal to rapidly rebuild.

Just making a tourney under those circumstances was frankly amazing.

Now this is interesting. Former ‘Bama commit, and the nation’s No. 1 EDGE rusher, Javion Hilson, may be wavering from his FSU commitment. So much so, that he’s scheduled to take an OV to Tuscaloosa in June.

#Alabama is ‘always showing love’ to former commit Javion Hilson and it’s making a difference on the No. 1 EDGE



The current FSU commit will return to Tuscaloosa next week + a June OV is locked in



‘They are up there … they got me thinking’



️ https://t.co/oKXtpkzzQK pic.twitter.com/qgCytS85lL — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) April 1, 2024

Speaking of Edge rushers, Dallas Turner is fast making his way up the draft boards, and is considered by many — even most, to be the best on the board in the upcoming NFL Draft. No. 15 made some money last season. And I suspect that he’s going to go off the board a lot quicker than most people anticipated just a few months ago.

Keep an eye on this one: The NCAA is not ready to ban the hip-drop tackle. But they are studying its effects, and working on operationalizing a definition for the infraction.

The NFL on Monday adopted a rule against the obscure defensive tactic citing player health and safety concerns. The NCAA Rules Committee has been aware of concerns over hip-drop tackles but decided to keep it on “our active discussion list,” according to coordinator of officials Steve Shaw. “The conclusion from this year’s meeting was that we needed a solid definition of the action,” Shaw told CBS Sports.”[Waiting is] an excellent way to teach players how to avoid this technique and to ensure we can administrate it.” Shaw said it would be difficult for any official to enforce a penalty on the hip drop and explained the rule would add to an already full plate of issues for crews to monitor on any given play. The NFL defines a hip-drop tackle as a defender who “grabs the runner with both hands or wraps with both arms and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s).”

The NFL adopted a ban, over the howls of the NFLPA, but CFB isn’t quite ready to ban the practice.

Yet.

But given the fact the hip-drop injury rate is 20-25 times higher than other tackling plays, I think it’s a matter of time. So, no, while it won’t be a formal flag this year, I can see some discretionary unnecessary roughness calls too. If I were a position coach, I’d start refining technique now; we all know it’s just a matter of time.

For those curious as to what it looks like, it’s more Judo than Football. They can ban it yesterday, for all I care. This is asking for devastating knee injuries.

Here’s what it looks like.

‘BAMA VS. THE WORLD!

Look, we’re an underdog. We know we’re an underdog. We even know we’re an underdog for a reason. But, hey, why not us? Use the underdog mentality, keep shooting, keep hustling, and see what happens after 40 minutes.

Here’s Nate Oats first press conference for the Final Four.

And, finally, Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns meet in the other Semifinal, and honestly, Black Twitter has me in stitching already.

They — and the entirety of the basketball world — absolutely savaged the officiating that The Lummox has received in this run. He may have met his match with Burns though. As Gimpy as Edey is, and as much as he flops around on the floor, wait until he sees that big unit.

That’s it for now. Have a great Gump Day, and Roll Tide