‘Bama Basketball Final Four Hype Video: “Let ‘em know.”

Who else wants to run through a brick wall?!

By Erik Evans
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs Clemson Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Alabama social media department dropped its Final Four hype video tonight.

No one is giving the Tide a chance.
They shouldn’t be here.
They’re not good enough.
They don’t play defense.

They are soft.

They are frail.

There are also 358 teams that played D1 college basketball this year now sitting at home watching them.

So, let ‘em know!

