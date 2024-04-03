‘Bama Basketball Final Four Hype Video: “Let ‘em know.”

The University of Alabama social media department dropped its Final Four hype video tonight.
No one is giving the Tide a chance.
They shouldn’t be here.
They’re not good enough.
They don’t play defense.
They are soft.
They are frail.
There are also 358 teams that played D1 college basketball this year now sitting at home watching them.
So, let ‘em know!
let em know.#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/riGf2QxjPV— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) April 4, 2024
