Bama Basketball Breakdown & How to Watch: Final Four Edition

It’s now Thursday of the Final Four and I honestly still can’t believe it - Tide Hoops is playing on the final weekend of the season. This whole past week has felt like a dream, as the Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11, 13-5 SEC; NET: 9; Kenpom: 12) stunned perennial Blue Blood North Carolina in a thrilling Sweet Sixteen match-up and then dispatched Clemson with a barrage of threes in the Elite Eight to cut down the nets for its first ever Regional Championship. Mark Sears has officially writ his name in Crimson flame for guiding this team to this point, but the whole team effort has been nothing short of amazing.

Every game it has been a new sidekick starring opposite Sears - Latrell Wrightsell with his big-time three-point shooting against Charleston, Mo Dioubate with his late game heroics off of the bench against Grand Canyon, Grant Nelson looking like Larry Bird against UNC, and Jarin Stevenson having a career night in the Regional Final this past Saturday. And that’s not even mentioning how good Nick Pringle has been in the post, Aaron Estrada’s steadiness, or Rylan Griffen’s elite two-way play. It’s truly been a full-team effort in a way that last year’s group - for all of their talent - failed to show when it mattered the most.

It’s been a magical run, and a total joy to watch. This team has come a long way from December when many in the RBR commentariat were calling for the NIT.

As amazing as this run has been though - and it is a ride that we will never forget - the University of Alabama wins championships. In order for this year’s Tide Hoops team to do that though, they’ll certainly have to earn it, as Nate Oats’ group will go head-to-head with a program that is trying to become to college basketball what Nick Saban made Alabama in football - a legitimate dynasty. The Connecticut Huskies (35-3, 18-2 Big East; NET: 2; Kenpom: 1) are attempting to repeat as national champions - a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the height of the Billy Donovan era in Gainesville, when the Florida Gators went back-to-back in 2006-2007.

What’s remarkable about UConn’s run is that the Huskies lost most of their production from last year when guys like Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson, and Joey Calcaterra all moved on from the program. Yet, here they are again, potentially even better than they were a season ago. Dan Hurley has rapidly gone from an up-and-comer to being on the current Mount Rushmore of active coaches, in a way that Nate Oats is hoping to duplicate in Tuscaloosa.

The difference in Florida’s back-to-back run and what UConn is looking to accomplish is just how utterly dominant the Huskies have been. Last year’s group won their six NCAA Tournament games by an average of 20.0 PPG, and this season’s unit has topped even that, winning their first four games in the East region by 27.8 PPG on average. It’s been an unbelievable - and unprecedented - run.

For this massive match-up - the biggest in Tide Hoops history - I’ll follow the same format I did last week for the UNC game. Tomorrow, we’ll talk about the Three Keys to Victory. But today, I want to focus on UConn’s incredible team itself.

The Roster

Tristen Newton: G, 6-5, 15.0 PPG, 6.1 APG, 6.7 RPG

In a year full of elite guard play, consensus first team All-American Tristen Newton has been somewhat flying under-the-radar. Whether it’s because of how dominant his team has been overall as a whole, or because he’s not a highlight reel type of player, Newton has been lost a bit in the national narrative of guards - overshadowed by the likes of RJ Davis and Jamal Shead. Newton is so good in just about every aspect you want from your starting point guard - he can score at all levels (41.4%/31.9%/80.5%), dishes to his teammates at a very efficient clip (31.0% AST%), rebounds incredibly well for a guard (11.8% REB%), he plays defense at a high level, and despite having a Usage Rate of almost 25%, he only turns the ball over 2.5 times a game.

Newton’s been so good across the board that Kenpom’s Player of the Year ratings - which are notoriously big man heavy - have him currently second only to Purdue’s Zach Edey. You have to get to the bottom of the top ten before you find Jamal Shead, RJ Davis, and Mark Sears. For a team in UConn that runs such a complex and patient half-court offense, you have to have a point guard with a high basketball IQ and a great feel for the game. Newton’s been the conductor driving that train for two years of absolute dominance.

If you like guard play - and you thought Sears v Davis was fun - just wait until you get a load of Sears v Newton. It’ll be the best point guard match-up of the entire season.

Cam Spencer: G, 6-4, 14.4 PPG, 3.7 APG, 4.7 RPG

Sharp-shooter Cam Spencer has been one of the most impactful transfers of the 2024 season. The shooting guard came over from Rutgers this past offseason to replace Jordan Hawkins, and you could make the argument he’s been even better as a pure shooter (48.7%/44.0%/92.0%). He doesn’t get to the free throw line often - Spencer’s more of a spot-up shooter than someone who will attack off of the dribble - but he’s nearly automatic when he does. So, Alabama will want to close out on him when the opportunity presents itself, but maybe not too hard. Spencer’s a solid defender (97.6 DRtg) and shares the ball quite well (19.1% AST%) - two things that are basically a requirement to play at UConn - but everyone knows what he’s really on the court for - getting buckets. You don’t want to lose sight of this guy while the Huskies are running through their sets.

Stephon Castle: G, 6-6, 10.7 PPG, 2.9 APG, 4.7 RPG

The other new guy in the rotation for UConn this year is true freshman Stephon Castle. The 6’6 guard is expected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft, as his ability to get into the lane, distribute the ball (18.7% AST%), and score (47.0%/26.2%/76.0%) at his size makes him a prototypical NBA prospect. He’s not an elite scorer quite yet, but his potential is sky-high. He’s also a plus-defender (98.7 DRtg) and rebounds well (10.1% REB%). Castle is kind of a perfect complement to Spencer, and defensively you have to approach them in completely opposite ways. Nate Oats might actually want Castle open for three-point looks, similar to how Alabama guarded Elliott Cadeau and Seth Trimble last week. But you definitely don’t want to play out on him and let him beat you off of the dribble. Castle can also get a bit iso-heavy on a team that’s all about running flex plays and passing.

Alex Karaban: F, 6-8, 13.5 PPG, 1.4 APG, 4.9 RPG

One of two returning starters from last season, stretch-four Alex Karaban is a quintessential Dan Hurley player - good size, can shoot (49.6%/38.2%/87.%), hustles on defense (98.5 DRtg), and will run screens all day long. And I really want to emphasize that last part, because it’s something that won’t show up in box scores, but Karaban’s ability - and willingness - to take on both ball screens and off-ball screens is critical to UConn’s success offensively. His ability to stretch the defense out on the pick-and-pop creates so much spacing for the Huskies to dissect defenses, and then they just kill you with backdoor cuts.

Donovan Clingan: C, 7-2, 12.9 PPG, 1.5 APG, 7.5 RPG

The beast of the East - big man, Donovan Clingan. As good as Tristen Newton has been at point, Clingan may be the most impactful player for UConn because of how dominant he is in the paint. He is a monster defensively (88.2 DRtg; 11.7% BLK%) and completely owns the glass (19.7% REB%), where he’s top-ten in the country in both categories on a per-possession basis. The Huskies’ entire defensive strategy is predicated on Clingan’s ability to clean up everything that comes his way, affecting shots and closing out defensive possessions with rebounds. He is capable of switching defenders in PnR situations, but you’ll mostly find him playing drop coverage while the UConn guards fight hard to go over screens just because of how valuable he is in the post.

Offensively, Clingan can play. He’s not the most polished low-post scorer you’ll ever find, but his size is tough to stop around the basket, and he handles both pocket passes and lobs really well (64.3%/28.6%/57.4%).

Hassan Diarra: G, 6-2, 6.2 PPG, 2.4 APG, 2.9 RPG

Big East Sixth Man of the Year and former Texas A&M Aggie Hassan Diarra is basically a sixth starter for the Huskies. He carries a lot of the production off of the bench for Dan Hurley as a do-it-all guard who is solid across the board in scoring (48.8%/35.8%/78.0%), assisting (20.2% AST%), rebounding (10.1% REB%), and defending (97.2 DRtg). Basically, he comes in, and nothing changes in the Huskies approach or level of play on either end. His defensive rating is probably a bit worse than it should be too, as he often comes in specifically to put the clamps on a hot scorer from the other team. He’s very much a former Buzz Williams guy playing for Dan Hurley, if you catch my drift.

Solomon Ball: G, 6-3, 3.5 PPG, 0.3 APG, 1.1 RPG

Jaylin Stewart: F, 6-7, 2.6 PPG, 0.3 APG, 1.3 RPG

Samson Johnson: F, 6-10, 5.4 PPG, 0.5 APG, 2.8 RPG

After Diarra, there is a pretty big drop-off in minutes and production from the bench. If the Huskies go eight or nine deep, you’ll see the three above mentioned players. But Solomon Ball has barely played this tournament and Jaylin Stewart has only logged double-digit minutes in two games, despite the fact that UConn has blown out everyone they’ve played thus far. Samson Johnson does get a lot of run in relief of Clingan in the post, where he’s an effective but unspectacular big man (10.0% REB%; 96.6 DRtg; 5.7% BLK%).

Dan Hurley’s six-man rotation is the best in college basketball this season. It’s a unit that flows together so well with everyone playing their part - Newton as the elite two-way point, Spencer as the spot-up sharpshooter, Castle as the high-ceiling slasher, Karaban as the stretch-four glue guy, Clingan as the dominant force in the paint, and Diarra as the high-level sixth man. There’s a reason that our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook are listing the Huskies as an historic 11.5-point favorite in Saturday’s game. That’s not a knock on Alabama, I mean hell if the Tide loses by a dozen that’s 15 points better than UConn’s average NCAA Tournament opponent has fared.

But again, Alabama’s not flying out to Phoenix just to be the next team on UConn’s path to history. I’ll be back tomorrow to breakdown the three keys to the Tide’s potential upset against these goliaths. Otherwise, be sure to tune in Saturday night, as Alabama tips-off its first ever Final Four game at 7:49 PM CDT on TBS.