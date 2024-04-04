Jumbo Package: UConn dealing with travel delay, Alabama DL looks to dominate

Happy Thursday, everyone. We are only two days away from Alabama’s men’s basketball team competing in its first ever Final Four. They will have at least a bit of advantage adjusting to the time zone after a travel calamity for opponent UConn.

Not only is UConn’s chartered flight running behind, Hurley told CBS Sports that the crew assigned to the flight would max it outs allowable work hours, per FAA guidelines. As of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, there is no backup flight crew to take UConn to Arizona. After scouring all backup plans and planes, UConn’s earliest option to get to the Final Four is via a smaller plane (that would still bring the entire team and staff), but it isn’t scheduled to take off until 12:45 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. It wouldn’t land until nearly 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT, per UConn. That plane needs to be brought in from Cincinnati.

The Huskies landed just after 3am Pacific. I would not expect that to affect the game outcome in any way, but we’ll take it.

Carter Bahns over at 247 notes that the transfer portal has had quite the impact on this year’s tournament.

Each of the four remaining teams in March Madness rely heavily on at least one transfer, and in every case except for Purdue, each team’s most important player began his career at a different school. A majority of the starters in the Final Four utilized the portal to seek new opportunities, with many jumping over the last two offseasons to the high-major level from smaller schools. Such was the case with Alabama’s leading scorer, Mark Sears, who developed into a flame-thrower at Ohio before thriving in the SEC. NC State phenom DJ Burns Jr. took a similar path, rekindling his career at Winthrop after a quick stay at Tennessee. Those are just two examples of the portal turning rising stars into full-on standouts at college basketball’s highest level. Many others will be on display this weekend in Phoenix.

Sears, Aaron Estrada, Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. and Grant Nelson have been mainstays in the starting lineup for this team, and all of them had at least two seasons of college ball under his belt before coming here, and Nick Pringle came from juco. Nate Oats has proven that you can take a team to the Final Four with relatively little contribution from high school recruits. He still has a great recruiting class coming in, of course, but next year’s success will likely be defined by upperclassman imports as well. Many of those on this year’s roster have the opportunity to come back, so it could be them or some new faces again.

Kane Wommack is enjoying this basketball team’s success.

“It is fun to watch people that do things at a really high level, and do things the right way, have success,” Wommack said. “To see coach Oats and what that team has done and how hard they have worked. You see a bunch of guys that are seniors now that have worked a long time to get to this point to be rewarded on the back end of their career is really special.” Alabama football is in the midst of spring practice, holding its first scrimmage last Thursday in preparation for A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13.

We got a couple of pieces on the DL yesterday.

“I grew up watching WWE so a tag team is a perfect reference for us,” defensive tackle Damon Payne Jr. said. “A perfect reference for me, just one guy is going crazy, tag a brother in. He comes in, does his thing. It’s fun just to be able to do that with your teammates.” The Crimson Tide defensive front is among the best in the country, and has the loaded talent to show for it. With veterans such as Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith, Jaheim Oatis, and more, Alabama’s pass rush features numerous tools on the field and off the bench that can make plays. Fortunately for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s defense, it faces a very positive problem already. “It’s definitely great to have depth in our group, especially when you got guys like Damon Payne, Tim Smith, young guys Edric Hill, Isaia Faga, and guys like Jah-Marien Latham, LT [Overton],” Keenan said. “When you got depth, you have a good problem, like too many people, that’s a good thing. Because you can get hit with so many different things in different ways from so many different people. So I’m definitely excited for it.”

“It’s been a long grind,” Payne Jr said. “It’s been a fun grind. Just learning everything, pretty much, everything we do is up to us. You got to work hard, you got to put forth effort because everybody knows your capabilities. You just got to put in that effort to unlock that potential. And I feel like I’ve been really doing that these past few years.” The Crimson Tide’s defensive line, led by the likes of Payne Jr. and Tim Keenan III, boasts an enviable depth that underpins its new, formidable “swarm” defense under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, a strength that Payne Jr. highlights as a key to their collective growth. “It’s a very powerful aspect of this defense,” Payne Jr said. “I feel like we’re very strong as a whole. We just keep developing, getting better, be able to inspire the rest of our teammates and just come along together.”

A former Saban analyst is back.

DeBoer’s staff was previously announced on March 4, headlined by special teams coordinator Jay Nunez, former Washington defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell and Mark Sheridan — the brother of offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported McNulty’s hire. McNulty was a safety at Penn State in the late 1980s. He started his on-field coaching career with Connecticut in 1995. He left for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 1998. McNulty joined the staff last year after having a crossover with Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. McNulty was among the non-renewed analysts that left the program when DeBoer took over. Now, McNulty returns, joining previous holdovers Freddie Roach (defensive line) and Robert Gillespie (running backs).

Last, check out this grab by Kobe Prentice.

Yeah, it was behind him but he made the play. Only 9 more days until the scrimmage, folks.

Roll Tide.