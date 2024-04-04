Tide Holds On, Defeats Samford 11-10

The 11th ranked Crimson Tide baseball team improved to 22-7 on the season with a roller coaster victory over the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon. Bama raced out to a early lead and seemed on their way to an easy win. The home standing Bulldogs had other ideas, and had the winning run on base in the bottom of the 9th before succumbing by a score of 11-10.

Junior left hander Kade Snell did his Shohei Ohtani impersonation again, starting at pitcher and DH for the Tide. Samford countered with right hander Jacob Newman. Bama jumped out to an early lead in the first. Gage Miller walked to being the frame an scored on a one out home run by Ian Petrutz. The blast was the 4th of the year for Petrutz and was an opposite field shot that hit off the left field foul pole. The Tide added another run in the top of the second. Will Hodo walked to begin the inning and moved up on a one out single by Max Grant. Miller walked again to load the bases and Hodo raced home on passed ball.

Snell was sharp through his four innings of work, allowing three hits with one walk and three strikeouts and no runs. Bama added two more runs in the top of the 5th. After two were out Evan Sleight and Justin LeBron lined singles, followed by a walk to Snell. Hodo bounced a two run single into right field for a 5-0 Bama lead.

Coulson Buchanan replaced Snell on the mound in the bottom of the 5th and walked a batter, allowed three singles and three runs while only recording one out. Aidan Moza replaced him and stranded two runners on in scoring position with a strikeout and fly out.

The Tide answered in the 6th, seemingly putting the game away. Mason Swinney drew a lead off walk and trotted home on a blast by Miller. The home run was Miller’s 12th of the year, breaking a tie with TJ McCants for the team lead. Not so fast my friend. McCants followed with a home run of his own, once again tying Miller for the lead. Bama wasn't through. With two outs LeBron doubled down the left field line and scored on an a single by Snell. When the top of the 6th ended the Tide had added four runs and led 9-3.

Moza was back out for the bottom of the 6th and after striking out the first man hit the next batter. A run scoring double and run scoring single cut the lead to 9-5. Moza recoverd to strike out the next two men and end the frame. Zane Adams replaced Moza in the bottom of the 7th and allowed a two out walk, but struck out the side. In the top of the 8th Bama pushed the lead to 10-5 when Petrutz doubled, moved up on a ground ball, and scored on a balk from Matt Manley. Braylon Myers pitched the bottom of the 8th for Tide and was the only pitcher for either team that tossed a perfect inning in the game.

In the top of the 9th with two outs Miller hit what turned out to be a very important solo home run. The third basemen’s 13th long ball of the year made the lead 11-5 heading to the bottom of the 9th.

The Tide turned to closer Alton Davis II to log the last inning-serving as his bullpen session. After a strikeout the wheels fell off. A walk, single and three run home run later the lead was down to 11-8. The next batter reached on a dropped throw at first base. Davis struck out the next man but an RBI double and RBI single put the tying run on base and brought Tyler Fay into shut down the uprising. John Anderson singled for his fourth hit of the game and put the winning run on base. Fay reared back and struck out Josh Rodriguez to end the game and earn his first save of his career.

Bama hit 13-38 in the game, walked nine times, and tied or broke a school record by not striking out a single time in the game. The Tide left nine men on base, hit two doubles, four home runs, and committed three errors. All nine starters had at least one hit each, and 10 different men reached base. Miller finished 2-4 with two walks, two home runs, three runs, and three driven in. Petrutz was 2-4 with a walk, two runs , two RBI, a double and a home run. LeBron hit 3-5 with a double and two runs scored. Snell got the win to improved to 1-0 on the season and was 1-2 with an RBI and three walks at the plate.

The Bulldogs, with their late surge, hit 15-43 at the plate, walked only three times, had two hit batters, struck out 13 times, and left 12 on base. Anderson was 4-6 with two driven in and Cullen Horowicz with 2-4 with a walk, home run, and three driven in. Andrew Bennett had three hits in five at bats.

News and Notes

The win was sloppy on a cold, windy day in a small ball park, coming the day before the team leaves for Lexington, Kentucky for a huge SEC series with the first place Wildcats. A clean game would have been a blow out by the Tide, but they were able to hold on and improved to 8-1 in midweek games.

*Miller has reached base in every game he has played in, 28, and now trails only all time great Taylor Dugas- who reached bass in 46 games in a row over the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Miller has hit two home runs in a game three times this season. The junior third baseman is hitting .450 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, 50 runs- which lead the nation, and 50 hits.

*Snell has a nine game hitting streak and has been on base in 11 straight games. Since taking over as the primary DH, Snell has recorded two doubles, four home runs, and 12 runs driven in while hitting .419.

* The Tide has had 10 or more hits in 22 games this year

*Bama has scored 10 or more runs in 13 of their 29 games

*The team is hitting .329 overall and has slugged 56 home runs while averaging 9.03 runs per game.

The Tide will play 12th ranked Kentucky in a three game series on Friday-Saturday-Sunday this weekend. The Cats are 22-4 overall and 8-1 in league play. Friday’s game will be at 5:30 CT on SEC Plus, Saturday is scheduled at 1 p.m. CT also on SEC Plus, while Sunday’s final game will be at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network. The weather will be mostly in the 30’s and 40’s for the games.