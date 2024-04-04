2024 Alabama Spring Football Preview: All new Cornerbacks

With Nick Saban retiring, Alabama also lost nearly their entire position group at corner. Between the NFL draft, graduation, and the transfer portal, Alabama is pretty well starting over from top to bottom. Of course, the Tide also signed three (3!) five-star prospects at corner as well as pulling in a transfer who was a top-5 prospect just two seasons ago. So the talent is there, if not the experience or depth.

With defensive coordinator Kane Wommack coming in and moving Alabama to a 4-2-5 defense he’s monikered the “Swarm” defense, there are going to be some changes in what the corners will be asked to do. For the most part, the defense will be working with a single-high safety with Cover-3 concepts, and the corners will be asked to do more zone drops with what Wommack calls “vision-oriented coverage”, as opposed to the pattern match coverage that Saban preferred.

Wommack has also mentioned that he eventually wants to get to where he operates with a “field” and “boundary” corner, rather than left and right. This would mean that one corner stays on the wide side of the field and one stays on the tighter side. There are different reasons and desires to go with these designations, so we won’t try to speculate until we see what Wommack wants to do, but we may get our first taste at A-Day.

With that, here is the current state of the roster at cornerback (note that we are talking about the safeties in another article, and there is some overlap there of players who may be working with both groups).

Departed

Starters

Kool-Aid McKinstry - off the the NFL draft, should be a first round pick.

- off the the NFL draft, should be a first round pick. Terrion Arnold - Also off to become a first round pick.

Reserves

Trey Amos - Amos transferred in from Louisiana and got some good playing time last year as the dime DB, but chose to transfer to Ole Miss after Saban retired.

- Amos transferred in from Louisiana and got some good playing time last year as the dime DB, but chose to transfer to Ole Miss after Saban retired. Earl Little Jr. - Most thought Little was going to be a factor last season, but the 2nd year man got no playing time and transferred to Florida State. This one was before Saban retired.

- Most thought Little was going to be a factor last season, but the 2nd year man got no playing time and transferred to Florida State. This one was before Saban retired. Antonio Kite - Two years and we never saw him, though there had been the occasional positive report from practice. He defected for Auburn.

Two years and we never saw him, though there had been the occasional positive report from practice. He defected for Auburn. Dezz Ricks - A former 5-star player, Ricks reclassified and joined Alabama a year early from high school, then decided to transfer to Texas A&M. We never saw him or knew anything about him.

Returning Starters

None!

Returning Reserves

25 - Jahlil Hurley (R-Fr, 6’2” 170) - Only a freshman last season, Hurley was a long, athletic high four-star recruit who took a redshirt in his first year. One season later, and he’s the veteran of the room. Rumor has been that Hurley took a big step forward in bowl practice season, possibly contributing to the defections of the above players. He’s been mentioned often by the new coaching staff as a leader of the group. As a press-bail cover 3 specialist with great length and speed in high school, he should be a natural fit for Wommack’s defense.

Newcomers

New coach Maurice Linguist was a massive hire for coach DeBoer. Linguist has been a defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and various other places before getting a head coach job at Buffalo. He took a step down from a P5 head coaching job to be Alabama’s DB coach and co-defensive coordinator.

In December, the Tide added Domani Jackson (Jr, 6’1” 190) from the transfer portal. The junior was a top-5 prospect just a couple of seasons that Saban recruited heavily before he ultimately chose USC over the Tide. Turns out, Lincoln Riley’s entire defense was/is a disaster, and Jackson got out as soon as he could. He started one season for the Trojans and was rarely targeted, but the entire defense was so awful that who really knows how well he was playing.

Freshmen

9 - Jaylen Mbakwe (5’11” 170) - A 5-star athlete and #2 overall player according to ESPN, Mbakwe is likely going to be the fastest player on the team with a near-Olympic 10.47 100m dash. He mostly played offense (QB, WR) in high school, so how he translates to defense will be interesting to watch.

(5’11” 170) - A 5-star athlete and #2 overall player according to ESPN, Mbakwe is likely going to be the fastest player on the team with a near-Olympic 10.47 100m dash. He mostly played offense (QB, WR) in high school, so how he translates to defense will be interesting to watch. 15- Zabien Brown (6’0” 180) - Another product of Mater Dei in California, Brown is a college-ready 5-star defensive back who will likely be pushing for a starting job from day 1.

(6’0” 180) - Another product of Mater Dei in California, Brown is a college-ready 5-star defensive back who will likely be pushing for a starting job from day 1. 12- Zay Mincey (6’3” 180) - The final member of the trio of 5-star DBs, Mincey looks like he was custom built to play in a cover 3 scheme with his long arms, long stride, and filled-out frame.

More Portal?

With only 5 true corners on the roster, Alabama is almost certainly going to raid the transfer portal once it opens up on April 15th. Whether DeBoer goes for depth or a new starter will depend on how the five players do at asserting their way into a starting role.

WAY TOO EARLY DEPTH CHART

This one is totally wide open. Hurley and Jackson should be the leaders as the only two with college experience, but neither is guaranteed anything and the three freshmen were 3 of the top 4 corners in their recruiting class. Brown has gotten name dropped most often so far through spring practices, but Mbakwe’s athleticism and Mincey’s size aren’t things that can be ignored.

For now, I’ll stick with the expected route and predict that Hurley and Jackson are the starters at A-Day, with Brown and Mbakwe starting on the 2nd team.