2024 Alabama Football Spring Football Preview: The Quarterbacks

It’s no secret that new head coach Kalen DeBoer brings with him an offense that relies heavily on the quarterback. Consider this: in 2023, Michael Penix, Jr. threw the ball 37 times per game. In comparison, Mac Jones threw it just under 31 times per game in 2020, and that was Alabama’s most prolific passing attack in school history by a wide margin.

While DeBoer will have the option to lean on the running game more considering the talent he’s inheriting at the running back and interior OL, we’re going to be passing the football, folks. There is some warranted concern among Alabama fans as to whether we have anyone on the roster who can step in and execute this type of passing attack at a sufficient level to win ballgames in the SEC. We have a while to wait on that definitive answer, but here are the contenders.

The Starter

#4 Jalen Milroe - Jr.

There has been no question thus far about who the starting quarterback will be. DeBoer has made it clear that Milroe is taking all of the first team snaps at this stage, and that makes good sense. There isn’t time in the spring to run a full fledged competition even had he wanted to. This spring is about installation, and the guy who started all season in 2023 and took the Tide to the College Football Playoff should get the first crack at leading the team through it.

We’ve all seen Milroe’s game at this point. He throws a very nice deep ball and can be a gamebreaker with his legs. He also has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long and struggles with consistency in the intermediate game. DeBoer has spoken quite a bit about tailoring the offense to his quarterback’s strengths, and Penix loved pushing the ball down the field last season. He was able to do so without really threatening defenses with his legs. In fact, Penix’s longest rush of the season was a mere 13 yards. Jalen’s run threat will take some more guys out of coverage.

It will be interesting to see what it looks like, that’s for sure.

Returning Depth

#15 Ty Simpson - RS So.

Ty came in as a five star in the 2022 recruiting class. His father is the head coach at UT-Martin, so you’d expect him to have a strong football IQ. He got some relatively extended time last season against South Florida and Chattanooga, and went 9/15 for 123 yards and one rushing TD. Ty appears to have some ability, but he is now entering year three. If Milroe is still clearly the starter coming out of spring, you have to wonder if Ty might take advantage of the portal window that opens the Monday after A Day.

#12 Dylan Lonergan - RS Fr.

Lonergan came to Alabama from Brookwood High in metro Atlanta, in the 2023 recruiting class. He impressed Alabama fans last spring, with a vocal minority projecting that he had a chance to win the starting job by the end of last season. He was decidedly third string, however, and based on this year’s depth chart you have to wonder about his playing time. It wouldn’t be a shock in this day and age to see Dylan bolt as well, which would require DeBoer to pull in a transfer for depth.

The Newcomer

#10 Austin Mack - RS Fr.

Alabama was expected to have five star true freshman Julian Sayin in this space, but Sayin departed to Ohio State, and DeBoer brought in Mack to replace him. There has been all kinds of speculation over whether Sayin knew that Mack was headed to Tuscaloosa when he left or if Mack came because Sayin decided to beat feet, but either way one would assume Mack to be Milroe’s primary backup.

He is still quite young after reclassifiying to the 2023 recruiting class, but he has reportedly flashed some serious potential this spring. Mack is a traditional pocket passer with elite height at 6’6”, and ranked as a top 75 overall prospect on 247 sports. He was caught on video making a couple of great looking throws at the first spring scrimmage.

Freshman DB @ZayMincey386 (No. 12) with a nice PBU at :45 second mark



Heck of a throw & catch from Austin Mack to Germie Bernard at 1:09 mark pic.twitter.com/9quP0Clj2Y — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) March 29, 2024

Needless to say, the success of this group will go a long way toward defining the first season of the Kalen DeBoer era. There is talent on hand, but it has to translate to production on the field.

Hope for the best.

Roll Tide.