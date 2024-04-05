No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 7:49pm CT / 8:49 pm ET

Location: Glendale, Arizona

TV: TBS

Odds: DraftKings has the Huskies as an 11.5 point favorite with an over/under of 160.5. Alabama and NC State share longshot odds of winning it all at +1600.

By now, you have heard it all. You’ve heard how the Huskies have run roughshod through all their competition and will easily brush the Crimson Tide aside. Some are calling this NCAA Tournament the “UConn Invitational.”

UConn has trailed for a grand total of 28 seconds so far in the NCAA tournament. In the 80 second-half minutes the Huskies have played, they’ve led by double-digits for more than 76 minutes. They scored 30 unanswered points — in an Elite Eight game.

~ Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Many talking heads are already drooling over a Huskies-Boilermakers final even though they believe the final trophy has already been engraved for the New Englanders. But is it already over? Can Alabama pull the big upset? Perhaps. We have a few matchups for you to consider.

Alabama Front Court vs Donovan Clingan

From the chart above, it is clear where 7’2”/280 lbs. center Donovan Clingan gets most of his work done. Alabama does not have anyone near that size that can go toe-to-toe with him. Grant Nelson is listed at 6’ 11’’/230 but he does not have the bulk to box out a guy like that by himself. Nelson leads the Tide in blocks with 1.6 pg but he’ll need some help. Despite their sizes, freshmen Jarin Stevenson (6’11’’/210) and Sam Walters ( 6’ 10’’/198) are not exactly rim protectors yet. Most of the duties might fall to the toughest Tide big man in Nick Pringle (6’10’’/230). Mouhamed Dioubate (6’7”/215) might be called on as well but he has not played too much the last two games.

Could we possibly see a version of “Hack-a-Shaq” with Clingan which involves committing intentional fouls on a big man for the purpose of making him earn it at the line? On the season, Clingan is a sad 78-136 (57.4%) at the free throw line.

Pace of Play

Alabama’s pace summed up in one drill at practice (Sidenote: I’d cease to exist if I went through this) pic.twitter.com/9WGCChf72H — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 2, 2024

The national media is absolutely slobbering over the Huskies. The most repeated mantra is that UConn has the ability to play different styles, at different tempos, and overcome any kind of playing style. Whether it is transition play or halfcourt when the game slows down, they adjust with equal aplomb, so they say. UC’s offensive efficiency is No. 1 in the country, but are they ready for the head-on-fire pace that Bama relentlessly runs for 40 minutes per game with no letup? Alabama’s fast-paced, 3-point-happy style could pose a different kind of challenge for UConn.

According to teamrankings.com, Alabama is ranked 6th highest in possessions per game at an average of 76.6 ppg. The Tide’s last three games averaged 74.4. UConn’s 303rd ranked ppg comes to 68.1 and 67.5 in the last three games.

Personnel

Both teams go about eight deep in crucial situations. The Huskies probably have a better starting five and possibly a better bench. However, it feels like Alabama has more versatility in match up situations.

Familiarity

Connecticut walloped Alabama 82-67 in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR a season ago. Tristen Newton and Alex Karaban are the only two starters for the Huskies in that game who are starters this season. Clingan and Hassan Diarra came off the bench.

For the Crimson Tide, Mark Sears is the lone returning starter. Pringle and Rylen Griffen came off the bench in last season’s meeting.

Nate Oats vs Dan Hurley

These two head coaches have some similarities and some vast differences. Both men started their coaching careers in high school and also taught classes (math for Nate, history for Dan). Oats, 49, started out as an assistant at his alma mater. He then assisted at a D-III college for a couple of years before becoming head coach at Romulus HS outside Detroit where he famously sold Doritos and Capri Suns out of his office to raise funds for the program.

Hurley, 51, did not have such issues. He also took an assistant job at his alma mater, but his was no random Wisconsin high school. This was New Jersey basketball-factory St. Anthony High where his father, the legendary Bob Hurley Sr., had been the longtime coach. After a stint at Rutgers, Dan headed up a different generously funded preparatory school for a decade before landing at Wagner College (Staten Island, NY) for two seasons. That job was followed by Rhode Island and then taking over UConn in 2018.

Bobby Hurley Jr. - more famous as a former star Duke point guard and current head coach at Arizona State - assisted his older brother at Wagner and Rhode Island. In 2013, Bobby got the head job at Buffalo and gave Oats his big break by making him his assistant. They became good friends and when Bobby left for the job in Tuscon, he recommended Oats take over for him.

In an off-hand way, Oats is in Dan Hurley’s coaching tree. Bobby learned from Dan, and Nate learned from Bobby. Thus, there are some similarities in coaching styles, but the strategies are polar opposites. In the most basic sense, Ball ‘N’ Oats is shoot threes and drive to the hoop. Any intermediate shots are frowned upon. Hurley’s philosophy is focused more on strong defense that can create offense. In their blowout win over Illinois, only three of their 31 made field goals came from beyond the 3-point arc. Most of the scoring comes from inside a few feet of the hoop.

Dan Hurley and Nate Oats are similar in personalities. They both love their players but don’t want to be their BFF. They want to be the authority figure (which IMHO makes the best kind of coach) and they demand accountability. They both speak whatever is on their minds and don’t care which bear they poke. Much like Nick Saban, they are Alpha males and they have a swagger about them.

Hurley is 290–163 as a college coach over 14 seasons. However, this season and last are the only two times he has gotten past the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Just two years ago in 2022, his 5th seeded Huskies lost to 12-seed New Mexico State in the first round. Last year, they won it all.

Oats is at 213–96 over nine campaigns overall with seven Big Dance appearances. His only misses were his second year at Buffalo and the cancelled year of 2020. Three of the past four seasons his Crimson Tide teams have advanced to the second weekend.

Poll Moment of Truth: How does this Connie-Bama game go down? Conn covers -11.5

Conn wins but does not cover -11.5

Bama in the straight up win!

I have no idea. vote view results 12% Conn covers -11.5 (15 votes)

26% Conn wins but does not cover -11.5 (33 votes)

41% Bama in the straight up win! (51 votes)

