Alabama (26-8, 3-6) returns home to lick their wounds and hope to improve their SEC standing. Ole Miss (21-15, 3-9) has lost six straight conference games and seven out of eight overall.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Bama originally had midweek match-up with Jacksonville State that rained out and will not be made up. It is the second weather cancellation for that meeting this season.

Friday, April 05 vs Ole Miss 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 06 vs Ole Miss 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 07 vs Ole Miss 1:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

Saturday’s game can be seen on the SEC Network. The other two games are SECN+ streaming only.

ALABAMA RANKINGS

POLL Wk 1 Wk 2 Wk 3 Wk 4 Wk 5 Wk 6 Wk 7 Wk 8 ESPN/USA Softball 11 10 11 10 15 15 14 15 D1Softball 11 12 12 12 15 15 17 18 Softball America 15 12 10 9 17 15 15 16 USAT/NFCA 11 10 10 11 14 13 13 14

Alabama is down to their lowest rankings of the year. Ole Miss is not ranked.

OM PITCHING

OM has five pitchers and coach Jamie Trachsel is not shy about using any or all of them. Makenna Kliethermes is perceivably the Rebs’ best hurler but she could not get out of the first inning in a loss to UT Martin on Wednesday. She is 10-4 with a 2.64 ERA.

OM BATTING

This off-season, Trachsel did something that must have blown Patrick Murphy’s mind: she hired a hitting coach with actual experience. Daniel Nicolaisen spent four years instructing hitting in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He also has worked with the Seton Hall softball team. Lexie Brady, for one, is reaping those rewards. The junior went from four home runs in two season to already having 11 this season. She also has 30 RBI.

Old Missy has four players with 20 or more RBI - three more than Alabama has. The team average is .283 which is up from last season’s .272. They are up almost a half run per game. They are not Oklahoma by any stretch of the imagination, but the Rebels are improved from a season ago.

TEN CENT ANALYSIS

So far, 2024 has been a wild weird wacky roller coaster. It seems in this wildly unpredictable season that on any given day in the SEC, any team can beat any other.

Ole Miss is no exception. This spring, LSU had been destroying everyone in their path. On March 16, they beat the Rebels in the series opener in Baton Rouge to run their overall record to an astonishing 24-0. The next day, Ole Miss handed the Tigers their first defeat of the season 5-2. The next day, OM nearly run-ruled the Bayou Bengals 9-2. The Rebs followed that up with being swept in back-to-back weekends by Georgia and South Carolina. On Wednesday, they split a double header with UT-Martin (20-15).

Much like Kentucky, this Ole Miss team is the lower depths of the SEC standings. Personally, I was expecting two wins in Lexington, but Alabama native Stephanie Schoonover seemed to bring an extra gear to that series. Now back in the friendly confines of the Rhoads House, the Crimson Tide should at the very least win two out of three with the possibility of earning a sweep.

Poll Bama gonna ___ SWEEP!

win two.

lose two.

get swept (and bent). vote view results 11% SWEEP! (1 vote)

22% win two. (2 votes)

55% lose two. (5 votes)

11% get swept (and bent). (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

#RollTide #Team28



