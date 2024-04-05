2024 Alabama Spring Football Preview: Inside Linebackers

If there is one position on the roster that new head coach Kalen DeBoer likely hasn’t lost any sleep over in his new role, it is the inside linebacker group. Alabama returns the unquestioned leader in the middle along with his talented running mate from last season, and boasts a solid second string as well, though there isn’t much depth beyond that. These guys will be asked to cover a ton of ground this season, but the athleticism is abundant.

The Starters

#0 - Deontae Lawson, RS Jr.

Lawson has worn #32 throughout his career, but changed with the new rule allowing number zero. Deontae had a breakout campaign last season, turning what has always been seen as immense potential into production on the field. Lawson managed 67 tackles and three sacks in only 11 games last season. He has decent size, good speed, and outstanding instincts. Deontae will be calling the action on the defensive side of the ball.

#11 Jihaad Campbell, Jr.

Campbell also changed numbers for this season, dividing his prior #33 by 3. He is an intriguing NFL prospect with blazing speed for a 230 lb. linebacker. He came to Alabama as a top ranked edge before moving inside. Jihaad has shown plenty of chops in coverage while also getting after the QB when asked. If things go to plan this season, he will become much more well known and head off to the NFL as an early round pick next April.

Returning Depth

#28 - Justin Jefferson, Sr.

Jefferson came to Alabama last season as a juco transfer out of Pearl River CC. He is a smallish but fast linebacker, something of a hybrid type that NFL teams covet nowadays. He got some action last season and will likely be able to carve out some sort of role in 2024 as well. Being that he is a senior and that college football’s rules are what they are at this point, it wouldn’t be terribly shocking to see him transfer for a starting job somewhere. If so, then he will have to be replaced through the portal.

#35 - Jeremiah Alexander, RS So.

Alabama fans were excited to land Alexander, a five star edge rusher out of Thompson High in Alabaster, back in the 2022 recruiting class. It’s fair to say that most fans thought that we’d have seen more from him by now. He has followed Campbell’s path to inside linebacker and is an intriguing prospect there. Listed at 249 lb. with big time athleticism, he has a chance to make some noise this season.

Newcomers

As mentioned above, there isn’t an awful lot of depth past the top four. Three true freshmen are on the roster and may well be great before leaving Tuscaloosa, but none are expected to have much of a role on this year’s defense. They are:

#30 Cayden Jones

#40 Sterling Dixon

#41 Justin Okoronkwo

Only eight more days until the scrimmage, folks.

Roll Tide.