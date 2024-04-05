Jumbo Package: How Nick Saban aided this Final Four run

Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama baseball is in Lexington this weekend for a tough series against the 12th ranked Wildcats. Softball has been reeling a bit but has a potential get-right home series with Ole Miss. The Gym Tide advanced to regional action and should be in great position to make the NCAA Championships.

Only one more day until we see Alabama play in the Final Four for the first time ever. Nate Oats spoke

“I think just about every year that he won a national championship they lost at some point during the year,” Oats said Thursday. “Football’s obviously different, there’s a lot more games in basketball. But this year, they lost the Texas game and he did an unbelievable job of getting the season turned around. So I called him, like, how do we get this thing turned around this late?” The Crimson Tide got on the right track after the phone call. Alabama drew a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, took care of business in the first weekend, then upset No. 1 North Carolina and beat Clemson to make the program’s first Final Four ever. On Thursday, Oats spoke on the advice Saban gave him. “He watches all the games,” Oats said. “(Saban said)’Coach, guys gotta go to the next play.’ We talked about this as a group. We’re going to make this real simple. We’re going come in and we’re just ‘Next.” It goes all kinds of different ways.”

“We just can’t give them these big runs that everybody gives up,” Oats said. “It’s a lot easier said than done. I mean, over 40 minutes, we’re going to be in there, we got a chance. We played some of the best teams in the country. We didn’t win in the non-conference against some of the best teams, but we had margins.” Oats pointed out that the Crimson Tide led against Purdue, Creighton and Arizona early in the season. Back then, Alabama couldn’t close out tight games. To earn a trip to the national championship game, it’ll need a more complete effort.

You can watch Nate’s entire press conference below.

Nick Kelly wrote a great longform profile on Nate Oats that is well worth your time.

Pino, then a player for Oats at Romulus, just knew. He saw Nate arriving at 6 a.m. every day to work players out before school. Then Nate would teach all day, grading papers whenever he had the chance. After school, Oats was in the gym with his team until 8 p.m. “I was like, this guy works too hard not to be the best ever,” said Pino, now Oats’ director of player development at Alabama. “He just had confidence and everything about him screamed winner.” After assistant coaching stints at his alma mater and then Wisconsin-Whitewater, Nate had a chance to take the Romulus job in Michigan. One of Nate’s buddies who lived in Detroit called him up and told him about the opening. Soon, he was interviewing, which included teaching a math class for a day; an audition of sorts. At age 27, Nate became a head coach.

That sounds an awful lot like someone else we love around here, doesn’t it?

Nate has embraced analytics like few college basketball coaches, and an analyst you’ve likely never heard of is a key cog of this run.

How many analytics guys run the numbers but also push out the scouting report, develop the recruiting strategy, basically assemble the roster, and also game plan? “We finished the game, we’re eating dinner,” Pannone said describing Sunday’s postgame meal after the Elite Eight win vs Clemson. “Schwim says. ‘Do you want the [UConn] report tonight?’ I said, ‘You know I want it.’ This is 1 ½ hours after the game. The smile on his face was one of joy.” Before revealing a sliver of that game plan (more on that below), consider Schwimer’s involvement is so deep, mystical and effective that Oats struggles for a title for the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher. “You know what, a consultant GM would be a good way to put it,” Oats told CBS Sports.

Last, Kalen DeBoer spoke with Josh Pate on a few topics. Sounds like we will be shopping in the portal for at least two position groups.

“There are a couple of position groups that we are just short at: Defensive backfield and offensive line. Those numbers that you normally have aren’t where they would normally be and where we’d like them to be. It’s not about the level of talent we’ll have on the field; it’s just about making sure we have enough guys to get through the season. We got to be ready there. You never hit exactly on the marks that you have set, but we need to be a little closer than where we are right now.”

Thats about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.