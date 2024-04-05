Giving Away Money: Final Four Props and Odds

Good morning! Just 36 hours til Alabama’s Final Four date with destiny. Here are the props and odds for the final three games of the tourney.

Alabama was one of the tourney’s biggest movers, but I don’t think anyone could anticipate NC State narrowing their odds almost ten-fold.

Odds to Win It All (opening — current)

UConn: 4/1 to 1/2

Purdue: 7/1 to 2/1

Alabama: 40/1 to 15/1

NC State: 150/1 to 16/1

No surprises here, as UConn is the prohibitive favorite. If you wanted to take a safe bet, the time to do it was in September when you could get the Huskies at 3:2. Now, you have to stake $200 to win $90. And in a game with the three-point shot as the equalizer, that I am unwilling to do.

National Finals Spread

Alabama vs Purdue (-5)

NC State vs Alabama (-5.5)

NC State vs UConn (-14)

Purdue vs UConn (-5.5)

Alabama is given a puncher’s chance no matter their opponent from the other side of the bracket, and would be favored against NC State.

If this game does come down to Purdue/UConn, I think the Huskies at 5 1/2 are pretty good money. Then again, it will all depend on how the Lummox is officiated.

Tourney MVP

Zach Edey (Purdue) 2/1

Donovan Clingan (UConn) 2/1

Tristen Newton (UConn) 5/1

Cam Spencer (UConn) 6/1

Stephon Castle (UConn) 18/1

DJ Burns (NC State) 22/1

Mark Sears (Alabama) 22/1

Braden Smith (Purdue) 25/1

DJ Horne (NC State) 40/1

Alex Karaban (UConn) 50/1

Aaron Estrada (Alabama) 100/1

Grant Nelson (Alabama) 100/1

Lance Jones (Purdue) 100/1

This is a really interesting one to me. Zach Edey is probably the favorite going into the weekend, despite the equal odds with Clingan. But is there a chance that if an upstart leads an underdog to a national title, and particularly on the back of their stars, that Burns or Sears could win?

You can see that…at least to the extent it’s worth a few bucks at 22:1, should one or both advance.

This seems the least certain of all the props though. And it likely will go to the MVP of the Finals — and a betting man would probably put that on one of the bigs.

How many free throws will Zach Edey attempt?

Over/Under 10.5

This is free money — take the over.