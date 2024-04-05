Slaying Goliath: Three Keys to Victory over UConn

Yesterday, I introduced Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies and the incredible run that they have been on over the past two years in Part One of the Bama Basketball Breakdown. Give it a read if you haven’t yet, as it will lay the foundation for this piece. This article will be all about how Alabama can defy the oddsmakers and slay Goliath tonight.

One last time, with emphasis:

Key #1: Spacing and Shooting

If you are thinking to yourself - “didn’t I read this already?” - then you would be correct. This was Key #1 to defeating North Carolina last week as well. Not really the biggest surprise here, I know. Obviously, a Nate Oats-led team needs to hit shots to be successful against elite competition. Especially when they are such significant underdogs - the three-ball has always been the great equalizer. You have to shoot well from beyond the perimeter to beat UConn.

Nobody told Illinois head coach Brad Underwood that though, apparently. The Illini, a very iso-heavy team, just kept going to the well trying to get into the paint and challenge Donovan Clingan. When asked during the in-game sideline interview, Underwood was quoted saying “if (Clingan) blocks 100, then he blocks 100”. And then UConn proceeded to contest every shot and Illinois couldn’t buy a basket. The Huskies’ defense is literally built to funnel their opponents into the paint and contest shots there. And Illinois played right into it.

So, as impressive as destroying the Big Ten Tournament Champs was, Underwood never even gave his team a real chance with that gameplan. I think it’s safe to say that Oats won’t be watching much of that film. Nick Pringle will have to play a lot in this game for defensive and rebounding purposes, but I think Alabama will want to draw Clingan away from the basket as much as possible, so I could see Grant Nelson manning the five a bit Saturday night. And it will be critical that he hit any shots that UConn gives him. If Clingan has to play out on Nelson, the lane really opens up for Mark Sears and company.

Ghost screens, pick-and-pops, transition threes, etc. will all be critical to Alabama’s success offensively. UConn did a fantastic job against the Tide last season running Alabama’s shooters off of the three-point line and funneling them into the paint for contested layups. I would imagine their gameplan defensively will be the same this time around. Pace will be vital here - UConn hasn’t had to speed up at all so far this tournament having played Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State, and Illinois prior to this.

And yes, the obvious - Alabama will have to hit a volume of threes with good efficiency. Another 16/36 night like against Clemson is basically a must for the Tide to beat this loaded UConn team. If you look at the Huskies’ three losses this season, their opponents shot the lights out in two of them.

Key #2: Be Patient on Defense, but Know When to be Aggressive

I’m sure you’ve heard by now how deliberate and complex UConn’s offensive sets are. Erik included a video from ‘hoopvision’ in his article the other day, and it does a fantastic job of explaining exactly why UConn’s offense is so damn good, so I’ll just repost it here for anyone who hasn’t seen it:

Seriously, if you want to know more about basketball, watch the video above.

If you are reading this and you still haven’t watched the video, I urge you to do so.

Alright, so how in the world does Alabama defend that? It’s not easy for anyone to do, let alone a team that has struggled with defensive breakdowns all season. When a team runs complicated sets like this as well as they do, it’s nearly impossible to defend. Patience and communication are absolutely vital. Calling out screens and backside actions are musts. You also have to find the right balance of staying set and being aggressive. Alabama doesn’t run any zone under Oats, so UConn will be trying to get guys lost in man-to-man defense and create space for scorers that way. Keeping your ground and not getting caught up in screens is probably the most important thing that you can do; however, you can’t just sit back and watch, either.

In the above video, look how much time the ball-handler has to let these plays develop. The Tide has not been very good at on-ball pressure this season - in large part because of how bad the help has been if/when guys get beat playing out extended - but I don’t think Alabama has much choice in this game. Blitzes off of ball screens, trapping early in the shot clock, speeding the Huskies up by giving them certain looks, etc. these are all things Nate Oats will have to deploy to keep UConn from being able to get into their offense.

If/when they do get into those sets, at a certain point, guys just have to know which poison to pick. For example, if a screening action opens it up for Tristen Newton to shoot from the perimeter, but the alternative is an easy roll to the basket for Clingan, you have to let Newton take the shot. I think Alabama needs to keep UConn out of the paint as much as possible and hope for some missed jumpers. That’s been the Huskies only issue offensively this tournament - they are only shooting 28% from beyond the arc thus far. Which is mind-blowing when you consider that they are beating teams by an average of 28 PPG. That has to be the highest equivalent number that a team has beaten their opponents by PPG as they’ve shot it from three.

Key #3: Rebounding

Alright, so you are doing a decent job defensively and trading their twos with your threes, so how do you close it out against this UConn team and actually win the game? Well, you probably need to have more possessions than they do, and Alabama almost certainly isn’t going to force a bunch of turnovers. Thus, it’s up to the Tide to hit the glass hard Saturday night. Particularly on the defensive end. If the Huskies miss a shot, Alabama cannot afford to let them get a second chance opportunity. Nate Oats’ bunch has to close out any defensive possession with a board.

On the other end, the good news about taking long threes is that it often leads to long rebounds, which can somewhat negate dominant rebounding bigs like Clingan. It’s a big part of the reason why Alabama is 22nd in the country in OREB% despite not having a great presence on the interior. Those long rebounds often lead to more open perimeter shots, too. Alabama needs to be able to attack the glass and end up with about 8-10 more shots than UConn if the Tide wants to pull off the upset and get to its first ever national championship game.

This is going to be an uphill battle no matter how you slice it. UConn will probably win the game. They are the better team. DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Huskies favored by 11.5 points, the fourth highest spread in Final Four history. At least since they’ve been tracking that sort of thing.

But this is a single game of basketball, and Alabama can beat these guys. They aren’t invincible - Seton Hall beat them by 15 in a game where the Pirates shot 3/8 from the perimeter. It will take a gargantuan effort from this Tide Hoops squad, coupled with a bad one from UConn, but Alabama can win this game and advance to face the winner of Purdue and NC State on Monday night.

At the very least, they are going to have a chance. You can’t win the game if you don’t play in it, and Alabama has earned the right to share this stage with UConn by playing high-level basketball on both ends of the court the past couple of weeks. If the Tide can come out and play its best game, we can all live with the result.

The game will tip-off at approximately 7:49 PM CDT Saturday night and will be televised by TBS.