NCAA Final Four: Olympian Michael Phelps speaks to Alabama ahead of UConn matchup

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in the long history of the Games, and widely considered the greatest swimmer of all time. In 2008, he set an all time record that still stands by winning eight gold medals in a single Games. Seven of those golds came with a world record time, including the improbable upset of France in the 4x100 relay that is, at least in the United States, often cited among the greatest events in Olympic history.

With Alabama playing the clear underdog against a UConn team that is billed as near unbeatable in this Final Four, coach Nate Oats invited Phelps to speak to the squad. It sounds like he had some pretty fantastic perspective for them, including tips for mental preparation and encouragement to be the best version of themselves. The school’s social media account shared a clip that is worth your time. Give it a watch as you prepare for the biggest basketball game in school history.

“I’m a competitor and standing in front of you guys gives me chills because you have a cool opportunity tomorrow!” - @MichaelPhelps https://t.co/B6Nlsl3Lvq pic.twitter.com/nuTNVvvRAi — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) April 6, 2024

Roll Tide!