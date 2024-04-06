NCAA Final Four: Alabama Basketball SG Latrell Wrightsell updates injury status

Alabama Basketball will need all the help they can get as they face off against Goliath UConn in the NCAA Final Four tonight. Leading three-point shooter Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has had horrible injury luck late in the season, forcing him to miss several key contests with concussion issues including the past two.

Asked yesterday about his status, Latrell had some encouraging news.

When asked if he will be good to play Saturday versus UConn in the Final Four, here’s what Wrightsell said: “Yeah I’ll be able to play,” Wrightsell said. The Alabama guard has missed the last two games of the NCAA Tournament after he sustained another head injury in the Round of 32 game against Grand Canyon. Wrightsell also missed four games during the regular season with a head injury.

It may not ultimately be up to Latrell, as Alabama has rightfully been very conservative with him. Here’s hoping that he is in fact healthy and able to go.

Roll Tide.