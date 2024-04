After many years, Alabama fans finslly get to see the Crimson Tide basketball team play in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The task is tall, but if anyone can push UConn it’s the highest scoring offense in the nation. Let’s roll the ball out there and see what happens, shall we? Winner plays Purdue for the tournament championship on Monday.

WHAT: National semifinal, Alabama vs UConn

WHERE: Phoenix, AZ

WHEN: 7:49pm CT

TV: TBS, TNT, and TruTV

Roll TIde!