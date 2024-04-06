Postgame Thread: UConn ends Alabama’s historic run

They say that all good things must come to an end, and so it is for Alabama’s season as they were eliminated in the national semifinals by the UConn Huskies.

The first half was an entertaining battle. Alabama led for several minutes, but a resilient UConn squad took a four point lead into the locker room. Alabama made 8/11 from three which should be great news, but shooting like that should have you leading on the scoreboard and usually by a fair margin. The fact that Alabama burned up the nets, while UConn struggled from deep, and still trailed felt like a bad omen. The Huskies were basically able to score at will inside, which is of course much more sustainable in most cases.

Sure enough, UConn was able to create some separation in short order to open the second half. They are just too efficient on offense to keep up with unless you absolutely shoot the lights out. At the 16 minute mark, UConn led by eight at 55-47 and it felt as though the Huskies might go on one of their patented long runs to salt it away.

There is no quit in this Alabama squad, as we have seen repeatedly throughout this tournament. They responded with a 10-1 run, keyed by three Grant Nelson buckets over 7’2” Donovan Clingan including a poster slam, to tie things up at 56.

Unfortunately UConn responded with their own 8-0 run to push the lead back out. The Tide basically couldn’t afford to miss a three, as the nation’s most efficient offense abused Alabama’s suspect D.

From that point on, UConn just made more plays. The better team closed it out and Alabama’s unexpected Final Four run came to an end.

Needless to say, there is little negative to be said about the way this Alabama team battled, not only in this game but in the tournament as a whole. They were left for dead after losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament but made it all the way to the Final Four, and gave a UConn team that had won its previous nine NCAA Tournament games by 23 points apiece all they could handle. Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring, as we have become accustomed.

Keep your heads up, men. It was a fine season capped off by a fine effort.

Roll Tide.