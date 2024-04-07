Only an amazing run to the Final 4 by the Crimson Tide basketball team could keep Alabama fans’ attention away from the football practice fields. Now with the unfortunate ending to the hoops season, we now turn back to Year 1 of the Kalen DeBoer era.

Much has been said about DeBoer’s high-powered offensive system that often involves the wide receivers. But running back has a place in this offense as well. After three seasons under the late Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, Dillon Johnson transferred to Washington before the 2023 season and blossomed into a 1,195 yard, 16 TD feature back. As a receiver, he caught 24 balls for 190 yards.

Johnson carried most of the workload himself in last season’s Huskies charge to the FBS Championship. At Alabama in 2024, DeBoer will have many more bullets in the chamber.

Among the more traditional back sets, UW utilized Johnson in many different looks including lining him up in the slot, split out with an empty backfield, and motion out of the backfield. The Alabama running backs have expanded their practice reps when it comes to running passing routes. As with basically any modern offense, the important traits are running the ball, protecting the football, pass protection, and catching out of the backfield. Those traits may all come into equal value for this team.

DEPARTED

Jase McClellan - NFL Draft, likely a Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7).

- NFL Draft, likely a Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7). Roydell Williams - Taking his Two-Yards-and-a-Cloud of-Dust show to FSU for a bonus senior season.

RETURNING

Running backs coach Robert Gillespie is one of two Crimson Tide assistants that DeBoer retained from Nick Saban’s 2023 staff. The 44-year old has coached at the Capstone since 2021, helping shape the likes of Brian Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and McClellan. Before his tenure at Alabama, Gillespie tutored UNC running backs Javonte Williams (Broncos starter) and Michael Carter (Cardinals).

Name CAR YDS AVG LNG TD Jam Miller 41 201 4.9 45 1 Justice Haynes 25 168 6.7 33 2 Richard Young 9 24 2.7 11 1

The Crimson Tide have two experienced running backs returning and one that needed some development.

#26 Jamarion “Jam” Miller, True JR

Miller is the most experienced returning back. He is also the only one with a reception to his credit. Miller hauled in only four passes for 73 yards, but two of them were pretty big ones.

another example. milroe missed this throw to mcclellan against texas, but dotted this one perfectly to jam miller.



so many of the same scenarios. just a much improved squad top to bottom. lsu made as many plays as texas did. bama just didn’t turn the ball over + executed better. pic.twitter.com/fKSAhp8Ars — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 7, 2023

With two minutes left in the first half in a 14-14 game against LSU, Jam took a swing pass 35 yards down to the Tigers’ 33 yard line. The Tide would later score on a 21-yard Jalen Milroe run.

The Georgia defense forgot about Jam Miller and Jalen Milroe makes them pay



Alabama takes the lead over Georgia in the SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/vRfLZMCIiz — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2023

In the SEC Championship, a similar play to the other side of the field resulted in Miller scampering 28 yards to take the lead against Georgia in the second quarter - a lead they would never relent.

For some reason, former Bama OC Tommy Rees did not utilize this type of play too often. The KDB scheme will take advantage of this kind of action.

#22 Justice Haynes 5’11”/205, True SOPH

For much of his freshman year, this former 5-star was the fourth back on the depth chart. Many observers - including the staff of RBR - expected a much larger role out of him last season. For a part of the season, Haynes wore a larger elbow brace on his left arm. Scrolling through archived photos, it appears he was not wearing a brace up to Game 5 against Mississippi State, but was in Game 10 versus Kentucky (above). Somewhere in between, he must have tweaked something.

No real explanation was given for the Georgia native’s lack of touches in 2023. Whether it was injury, deficient non-rushing skills, or seniority, we will probably never know. Whatever it was, it should not be a problem going forward.

Remind me of Derrick Henry posting workout vids back in the day. The world is about to learn about Justice Haynes this season.



pic.twitter.com/NjphCk2Ynz — Waaaay Offsides Cotton ️ ⚽️ ‍♀️ (@AlafrigginBama) February 22, 2024

Haynes has no problem toting the rock. His 6.7 yards per carry easily led the team in 2023. He compiled 168 yards on 25 attempts and scored twice against UTC. His big coming out party came against Michigan.

Justice Haynes was massive for Alabama last night, and showed flashes of a very bright future.



He’ll be one of Alabama’s best offensive weapons in 2024.pic.twitter.com/EgCMqj9yRR — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) January 2, 2024

#25 Richard Young 5’ 11”/200, RS FR

Buried at fifth in the depth chart last season, Young did not get to show his wares too much in 2023. He rushed nine times for 24 yards and a score in his three games of action. He will have an opportunity to show his stuff this spring.

NEWBIE

#20 Daniel Hill 6’1”/231, True FR

This Meridian, Miss resident comes in as one of the bigger running back for the Tide in recent years. From 247sports: “Multi-dimensional athlete with a position versatile skill set that can project in a variety of ways depending on offensive scheme. Exhibits suddenness as a running back and route runner when flexed out as a receiver. Demonstrates above average play speed and separation quickness in the open field but lacks long speed to outrun defenders.” At his size, he definitely is a different kind of back.

[Fellow freshman Kevin Riley of Tuscaloosa County arrives in the summer.]

A-DAY DEPTH CHART

The second scrimmage on Saturday was reportedly a pass-heavy scrimmage. Thus, there is not a lot to deduce on the running backs.

It is unclear how DeBoer will split up the two teams for A-Day. Will he have the top two running backs split reps on the same team or will he split them up?

Regardless, Miller will likely get the first touches followed by Haynes. Then come Young and Hill. However, look for Haynes to be the star.



