Alabama (29-8, 6-6) took care of business at home against and scuffling Ole Miss team (21-18, 3-12) that might miss the post-season for the first time in many seasons.

The Crimson Tide move up one sport to 8th place in the SEC.

GAME 1: ALABAMA 4, OLE MISS 0

After Bailey Dowling tripled to lead off the bottom of the 2nd, Kendal Clark (2-for-2) knocked in the first run of the game in the with an RBI single.

In the 5th inning, Kenleigh Cahalan finally broke the Bama bases loaded curse with a two-out three-run double.

Kayla Beaver (W, 12-3) pitched her ninth complete game of the season and earned her fifth shutout. She struck out nine while scattering four singles, a double and three walks. Only one OM base runner got past second base.

GAME 2: ALABAMA 5, OLE MISS 1

If you are new to RBR, you may not know that we can be a bit critical of coach Patrick Murphy. One thing I will applaud him on is his move to finally start grooming Jocelyn Briski (W, 6-1) as a regular starter. The freshman threw her second college career complete game (Georgia Tech in Feb. was the other) and did so in fine fashion. She allowed six hits and one unearned run.

The Crimson Tide scored four runs in the first inning on a single, fielder’s choice, error, and bases-loaded walk. Then for some idiotic reason, The Gut® decided to pinch hit KJ “0fer” Haney with the bases loaded and two outs for Kristen White who led off the game with a bunt single. And then of course she made the final out of the inning.

Bailey Dowling (2-3, run, RBI) had an RBI single in the second and then Bama figured five runs was enough and put their bats on ice for the rest of the game.

GAME 3: ALABAMA 5, OLE MISS 1

Kendal Clark broke a 0-0 tie with a three-run bomb in the 2nd inning that bounced off the scoreboard. Kali Heivilin singled in a run in the 3rd. Emma Broadfoot added an insurance solo round-tripper in the 6th.

As expected, Beaver (W, 13-3) was back in the circle on Sunday. Despite not allowing a single run, she had Rebels on base all day long. In the top of the 5th, she was relieved by Alea Johnson (S, 3) with two outs after beaning a batter.

NOTES

For the first time all season Kristen White led off instead of Jenna Johnson who hit third behind Cahalan. This lineup was used in all three games. White was 2-8 and scored two runs. Jenna went 0-5, but walked three times, was hit by a pitch, stole 2 bases and scored a pair of runs.

The Gut® gave Haney a curtain call in Game 3. For the second time in the series, he pinch-hit her for White. And for the second time, Haney made the final out of the inning with a runner aboard. She is 0-12.

Dowling was back at third base fora ll three games and was not wearing a visible brace.

White robbed an Ole Miss batter of a 2-run home run in Sunday’s game.

Kat Grill made her first appearance since March 19 against Samford. In the 6th inning of Game 2, she pinch hit for slumping Riley Valentine and singled. It is unclear why Grill has lost favor with Murphy. She has five hits in ten at bats this season. Is she injured? Did she make a joke about Murphy’s glasses? Is she not attending the right church?

Speaking of Valentine , she started at catcher over Marlie Giles who has an undisclosed arm injury.

Abby Duchscherer finally broke out of her 19 at-bat hitless streak with a single in Game 1. She has been struggling (BA down to .301). It’s too bad Murphy did not hire a hitting coach in the off-season.

Attendance for the three games at Rhoads Stadium were 3955, 4111, 3890.

MVP

BEAVER - 2 wins, 11.2 innings, 9 hits, 16 K, 4 BB

CLARK - 3 for 7, 1 run, 4 RBI, HR,

DOWLING - 4 for 8, 2 runs, 1 RBI, triple, 0 Ks.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Alabama takes a one-hour drive east to take on the lowly Bulldogs (12-25), but showers are expected.

Tuesday, April 9 at Samford 5 p.m. CT

Texas A&M (31-8, 10-5) is one of the most improved teams in the conference. It is Alumni Weekend at Rhoads.

Saturday, April 13 vs Texas A&M 11:30a.m.CT ESPN2

11:30a.m.CT ESPN2 Sunday, April 14 vs Texas A&M 3:30p.m.CT ESPN2

3:30p.m.CT ESPN2 Monday, April 15 vs Texas A&M 6p.m.CT SEC Network

