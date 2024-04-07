An Inexorable Goliath Takes Down David: Tide Run Ends In The Final Four

TL/DR

The magical ride finally ended.

The Alabama Crimson Tide fought valiantly, but eventually succumbed to the UConn Huskies on Saturday night.

The Tide was playing in the school’s first ever Final Four, while Connecticut is defending National Champions and have won five rings overall.

Bama’s season ends at 25-12, while UConn improved to 35-3. The Huskies will take on fellow No. 1 seed Purdue on Monday night to crown this year’s Champion.

In the outcome, at least, the game was similar to the last meeting between these teams. Pesky Alabama punching right along for 75% of the game, before simply being worn down by an inexorable UConn team that executes seemingly perfectly on every possession.

Unlike last year, though, Alabama took very good care of the ball. They shot well from the floor. They dictated pace for much of the contest. They just simply lost to the better team.

It is understandable to be disappointed, even as you are so very proud of these guys. But above all, it has to make you hungry for more.

We will be back.

Thanks for an incredible run and a historic season! The Tide always returns.#RollTide | @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/kWDoUkFtsc — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 7, 2024

Recap

Coach Nate Oats sent out the starting lineup of Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Grant Nelson, and Nick Pringle. Latrell Wrightsell, Jr was available for the first time since the Grand Canyon game.

The Tide got the first basket of the game when Nelson struck from long range. UConn, with 7 footer Donovan Clingan patrolling the lane made it tough on Bama down low. Alabama responded by being on fire from behind the arc. Wrightsell came off the bench and nailed his first shot, from deep, for an 18-15 Tide lead with 12:17 left in the period.

The Huskies were using 6’6” freshman superstar Stephon Castle to cover Sears, and the Tide’s 6’1” guard was having a hard time getting a clean look for three balls. Sears was finally able to get some room in the lane and scored back to back baskets. Wrightsell, Griffen, and Estrada and with 4:50 left in the half Bama held a 31-30 lead.

The UConn machine methodically forged a lead of 38-33 at the two minute mark, and — happened a few times on the night — things had the potential to get out of hand. Huskies leading 42-35, Sears finally got a clean look from deep and drilled a corner three. After a Huskie basket, Sears contorted himself in the lane and somehow got a shot to fall to make the deficit 44-40 at the halftime break.

The Tide blistered the nets for 14-28 from the field, including a ridiculous 8-11 for 73% from deep. Bama made 4-5 free throws, had 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and five turnovers. Sears was a perfect 5-5 from the field and scored 11 points. Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds and Estrada added eight points and three assists.

Connecticut shot 14-30 for 47%, 5-15 from three, and the difference maker, 11-14 at the charity stripe. The Huskies had 18 rebounds, three blocks, three steals, nine assists, and only two turnovers. Castle led the team with 13 points.

The same starters came out for the second half. The Tide missed two tries in the paint and the Huskies made two of their own to push out to a 48-40 lead. Bama took the punch, and punched back, going on a 7-0 run led by Estrada. UConn answered with a 7-0 run of their own for a 55-47 lead with 15:31 left.

The Tide countered with another 7-0 run to cut the lead to 55-54, highlighted by a Sports Center worthy slam by Nelson over Clingan. The dunk definitely should have had a bonus added to it, but alas, Pat Adams is gonna Pat Adams.

After a Huskie free throw made the score 56-54, Nelson bullied his way inside again to score (and somehow another play where a foul could have been called, was not — as Grant Hill said in the telecast, “Nelson absorbed the contact”). That tied the game at 56-56.

But, as in last year’s 52-52 tie, this is where the game went off the rails.

UConn has an assassin’s mentality. They have buried teams all year with huge scoring runs to put teams away. Against Illinois in the Elite Eight it was a 30-0 to open the second half. So, somewhat inevitably, the Huskies started to pull away.

With 12:04 left UConn had attempted to 18 free throws to only four by Alabama. An 8-0 run put the Tide down 64-56 — and Bama was doing everything they could to stay in the game. Sears had an old fashioned three point play to get within six with 8:02 left.

But Connecticut kept answering, as the Tide couldn’t get consistent defensive stops. Sears continued to score, but couldn’t keep up. A late furry of three-pointers and dunks gave UConn the 86-72 win, in a game that was much closer than the score indicated…And at times nowhere near as close as the final.

Stats

The Tide, with a lot of help from the Huskies defense, shot only 12-30 overall and 3-12 from three in the second half. Six trips to the free throw line netted five makes. Overall Alabama shot 26-58 for 45%, 11-23 for 48% from three, and 9-11 at the free throw line. The Tide grabbed 29 rebounds, dished nine assists, blocked five shots, made two steals, and committed nine turnovers. Sears finished with 24 points on 9-14 shooting with five rebounds and three assists. Nelson showed out with 19 points and 15 rebounds, Estrada added 13 points with three rebounds and three assists. Griffen and Wrightsell combined for 14 points and the team really needed both of them to reach that total individually to have a chance,

UConn shot 17-32 in the second with 5-10 from deep, and 3-4 at the line. Overall the Huskies shot 31-62 with 10-25 from three, and 14-18 on freebies. The Dogs had 37 rebounds, 20 assists, eight blocks, four steals, and only four rebounds. The five starters all scored in double figures, and had only seven points off the bench.

Takeaways

The Tide did about all they could do against an extremely talented, veteran machine.

The Huskies are a juggernaut that play almost perfect basketball at times. Their offensive sets are a thing of beauty, and all five starters can take over a game at anytime. Their length and relentless defense put teams at a disadvantage, and they take care of the ball on offense. Drive the lane, Clingan erases your chance of scoring. Try to shoot from deep their length and physicality takes over. Fortunately, the Tide was able to get loose from behind the arc some in the first half, but that petered out in the second. Bama needed to be able to hoist upwards of 40 three point attempts, and were only able to get off 23.

It is hard to be disappointed in how far this Tide team went, reaching heights never before seen in Tuscaloosa. They aren’t the best team in school history, but made it further than any other. With Nate Oats at the helm the future for Alabama basketball is in great hands, and should be knocking on more Final Four doors.

Don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it ever happened. In the famous words of Nick Saban “this isn’t the end, this is just the beginning.”

Roll Tide!