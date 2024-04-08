God bless the day the good Lord dropped Nick Saban off on Alabama’s doorstep back in 2007. He is with no exaggeration the G.O.A.T. of college football. He did so many things at a higher level than everyone else. But he is just a man. Although they are few in number, he always had some flaws when it comes to football. One was the tight end position. In his 17 seasons at the Capstone, he only produced two high-level tight ends (OJ Howard and Irv Smith Jr.). And to be honest, he underused them while they wore crimson and white. All of that might change under the new regime.

After the first week of spring practice, new Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about tight ends. He had a lot to say:

The tight ends are a really important part of our offense, always has been, always will be. I would consider us a pro spread type offense and the tight end is a big piece of that. He controls the middle of the field, gives us extra gaps and run lanes. (It takes) a guy who can line up inside with his hand down, off the ball, flex out, and is smart enough to go protections, and can run the routes - all parts of the (route) tree. That’s a big deal in our offense. It’s a personnel matchup issue that we want to try to expose when we get the right guy out there. There’s a lot of competition, a lot of rotation in. They are all doing a pretty good job. We are getting getting CJ (Dippre) back here in a little bit. He’s not full go necessarily, but add him to the mix. So, it’s been a thin group but with the addition now here (UW transfer Josh Cuevas), it’s coming along and it’s a really really important part of our team. Being able to do different personal groupings rather than just always be multiple receiver sets is a big deal. And the tight end group has always been important in that role.

Nobody should be expecting a Pat Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce kind of offense, but Alabama should see higher numbers from the group. In 2023, the Washington Huskies had almost twice as many receptions for tight ends. They also had more yards and touchdowns. All of this is eye-grabbing considering most of the targets from UW quarterbacks last season were aimed at a trifecta of future NFL receivers.

2023 WASHINGTON TIGHT ENDS Name REC YDS TD Jack Westover 46 433 4 Devin Culp 16 208 2 Josh Cuevas 4 164 1 Quentin Moore 2 10 1 Total 68 815 8 2023 ALABAMA TIGHT ENDS Name REC YDS TD Amari Niblack TE 20 327 4 CJ Dippre TE 11 187 0 Robbie Ouzts TE 3 33 1 Danny Lewis Jr. TE 1 5 0 35 552 5

DEPARTED

Amari Niblack - Transferred to Texa$. After a poor freshman campaign, caught 20 balls for 327 yards and four touchdowns last year. Uncle Mentor Godfather likely got in his ear.

Miles Kitselman - Transferred to Tennessee. Two career receptions, none in 2023.

RETURNING

Before arriving at Alabama, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had a reputation from Notre Dame as having the tight ends an important part of the offense. With Alabama, there were frequent formations that called for two tight ends on the field, including 10 of 14 games in which two tight ends started. However, much of that was for blocking schemes. Some of that was due to freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor’s struggles with pass blocking. Thus, there was often a tight end on the left side but he was there to block more than be an offensive threat. To some degree, that could stay the same this season, but expect more plays that call for deception that appear like a blocker who flares out as a receiver.

#81 CJ Dippre 6’ 5’’ / 257 Sr.

CJ Dippre with the perimeter pancake. pic.twitter.com/ZIiUCQv9Rb — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) November 13, 2023

Although being the main starter and the one with most snaps (524) in 2023, his numbers were cut in half from his previous season at Maryland. He caught 11 passes for 187 yards with no scores over 14 games a year after recording 30 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns in one less game with the Terps. Even so, Dippre has wisely decided to stick it out with one of the brightest offensive minds in football. He is definitely the best all-around tight end Bama has right now.

#45 Robbie Ouzts 6’ 4’’ / 265 Sr.

Thought Alabama H Robbie Ouzts had maybe his best game I’ve seen. Super physical in the run game & big in the pass game as well. pic.twitter.com/YTbBz4qnUn — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 5, 2023

The next closest in snaps for Crimson Tide tight ends in 2023 was Ouzts with 370. He has served his time more as an H-back from the slot and occasionally in an I-backfield. He has caught only eight passes in three season including three last year and recorded his first touchdown in a blowout win over UTC last fall. Despite the low numbers, he is a devastating blocker and a highly valued member of the Tide offense and special teams.

#87 Danny Lewis Jr. 6’ 5’’ / 255 R-So.

Last spring, Lewis raised some eyebrows with his progression as a blocker and a receiver. Saban even complemented him during his post-A-Day presser. But then he disappeared in the regular season. That could be due to the offensive scheme and need for experienced tight ends against SEC foes. It seems unlikely he will enter the transfer portal after A-Day but we’ll see...

#89 Ty Lockwood 6’ 5’’ / 234 R-Fr.

This former 4-star played against MTSU and UTC last season with no college stats to his name. Still young, he is an unknown quantity at this point.

NEWBIES

Bryan Ellis is the new tight ends coach. He comes to Alabama from Georgia Southern where he served as offensive coordinator under Clay Helton. Ellis was a QB at UAB, but injures held him back. After three season with Jeff Brohm at WKU, he hooked up with Helton at Southern Cal (2017-18). In an interesting twist, he returned to WKU for three seasons under Clay’s brother Tyson Helton, before being reunited with Clay at GSU in 2022. All three of his former bosses were college quarterbacks and are offensive-minded coaches FWTW.



#80 Josh Cuevas 6’ 3’’ / 239 R-Jr.

Although new to the Crimson Tide, Cuevas is the most “experienced” with the KDB offense having played under DeBoer at Washington a season ago. He had only four receptions for the Huskies but they were some big gainers. His catches went for 19 at Southern Cal, 57 at Arizona, 57 at Michigan State, and 31 versus Boise.

OTHERS

Freshman Caleb Odom was moved to wide receiver. Fellow freshman Jay Lindsey arrives in the summer.

SPRING FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL WATCH

The FBS transfer portal dates are April 16-30.

A-DAY DEPTH CHART

It would seem unlikely that the two seniors will be unseated. That said, there must be a good reason that DeBoer brought in Cuevas. Hopefully, we will see further advancement from Lewis.

DIPPRE OUZTS CUEVAS LEWIS LOCKWOOD

