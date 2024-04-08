Road Woes Continue: Alabama Baseball Swept By Kentucky

The road in the SEC hasn’t been kind to the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team. Bama was swept in a three game series in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend after being swept on the road at Georgia earlier this season. The Tide has won series against Tennessee and South Carolina at home and sits at 4-8 in the SEC now and 22-10 overall. Kentucky is a surprise team in the country, much less the SEC with a 27-4 record and a unreal 11-1 mark in conference play.

The Tide lost game one 6-2, was shutout for the first time this season 7-0 in game two, and followed that up by being blown out 10-1 on Sunday. Playing Kentucky is like death by a thousand cuts. Nothing about them is sexy or jumps out at you. Their team batting average is in the middle of the SEC, they are last in the league in home runs, their slugging percentage is middle of the road, they are ninth in the league in hits, 12th in total bases, and 9th in runs scored. What they do well, they do real well. The lead the league in stolen bases by a wide margin, are in the top three in fielding percentage, number three in sac bunts, top four in fielding, top three in strikeouts against, top three in ERA, and top two in walks allowed.

Few teams take advantage of what they do well as Kentucky does. Aggressive base running leads to scoring runs often time without the aid of a hit. They work counts as well as any team in college baseball, running up opposing pitchers pitch counts and working walks in the aftermath. Their hitters foul off good pitch after good pitch and all of a sudden a eight to 10 pitch at bat turns into a walk. Typically a stolen base or sac bunt follows, then a ground ball or sacrifice fly to score a run. It is maddening to opposing teams.

Game One- Lost 6-2

Alabama sent Ben Hess to face Trey Pooser of the Wildcats in Friday nights opener. After a scoreless first inning the Cats manufactured a run in the bottom of the second. Hess hit Nick Lopez leading off the inning, who then advanced on a wild pitch. A dribbling single by Madison, Alabama native Mitchell Daly scored Lopez for the games first run. The Tide got a walk to Ian Petrutz and a single by Justin LeBron in the fourth but couldn't get the big hit to bring in a run.

Hess struck out five total batters in the 3rd and 4th innings to keep the Tide within the one run. Bama tied the game up in the top of the 5th, using some of Kentucky’s medicine. Will Hodo drilled a double in the left centerfield gap that just missed leaving the park. Mac Guscette put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to push Hodo to third. Max Grant then had a safety squeeze bunt that scored Hodo to tie the game at 1-1.

Hess ran into trouble in the bottom of the 5th. A lead off walk, followed by a one out walk put two runners on. A bloop double that traveled about 110 feet scored one run. After a strikeout for out two Hess walked another batter. A single by Devin Burkes scored two runs for a 4-1 Wildcat lead. Bama threatened in the top of the 6th. TJ McCants lead off with a single and moved to third on a single by Petrutz. Evan Sleight drove a ball the opposite way on a line, but it was right at left fielders Ryan Waldschmidt for out one. A ground out and fly out ended the threat.

For the first time this season Hess took the mound in the 6th inning. Daly worked a full count walk to lead off the inning. Hess then struck out Ryan Nicholson with his 99th pitch of the game before being lifted in favor of Braylon Myers. Nolan McCarthy greeted the reliever rudely with a long home run over the left field fence. Myers walked the next two batters before settling down and retiring the next two hitters.

The Tide showed a little life in the top of the 7th. Hodo led off with a single and scored on a double by Guscette. However Bama couldn't sustain. With two outs McCants lined a ball down the 1st base line that Nicholson made a diving stop of to rob McCants of a double and the Tide of a run. Myers tossed a perfect inning in the 7th and the Tide tried again the top of the 8th. Petrutz ripped a double to lead off by the next three batters went down via two ground outs to second base and a strikeout. Myers stranded two runners in the bottom half, giving Bama one last chance. Hodo reached on an error to lead off the inning, but the next three batters couldn't reach and the Cats claimed the opening game 6-2 victory.

Bama out hit the Wildcats in the game. The Tide hit 7-33 with one walk, one hit batters, five strikeouts, and eight men left on base. Alabama was 0-10 with runners in scoring position, a recipe for disaster. Petrutz was 2-3 with a double and walk. Hodo was 2-4 with a double and scored both of the teams runs. Guscette was 1-3 with a double, RBI, sac bunt, and threw out two runners trying to steal from his catcher position. Hess suffered the loss and fell to 3-2 on the year.

UK hit 5-28 with seven walks, two hit batters, 11 strikeouts, and left seven on base. Of the four hits off of Hess, three were dribblers or bloops. McCarthy and Burkes drove in two runs each. Pooser was the winner with 7 innings of six hit, one walk, three strikeout ball. Both runners he allowed were earned. Travis Smith pitched the final two innings in one hit fashion with two strikeouts.

Game Two- Lost 7-0

Alabama senior left hander Greg Farone started on the mound for the Tide against left hander Dominic Niman for the Wildcats. For the second game in a row Gage Miller led the game off by being hit by a pitch. A double play ended his time on the base paths. Kentucky played Kentucky ball in the bottom half. Ryan Waldschmidt led off with a single, stole second base, moved to third on a fly out, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field. That turned out to be the only run the Cats would need.

Niman made quick work of the Tide in the 2nd and 3rd, using only 21 pitches to retire all six batters. UK added to their lead in the third. After a lead off walk and a strikeout, Waldschmidt hit a lazy fly ball to right field that the wind kept blowing and blowing until it landed over the fence for a two run home run. Emilien Pitre followed with a double but was cut down trying to steal third base by Bama catcher Mac Guscette.

Alabama got a single from Ian Petrutz for their first hit of the game in the 4th inning, and their second hit in the 5th from Mason Swinney, but couldn't advance either player. After five innings Niman had only thrown 52 pitches and allowed three base runners. Farone tossed scoring innings in the 4th and 5th, aided by another runner thrown out trying to pilfer a base by Guscette. Niman had another perfect inning in the top of the 6th before the Cats put the game away in the bottom half.

Coach Rob Vaughn called on Pierce George to replace Farone in the bottom of the 6th. A lead off walk and hit batter was the extent of George’s outing. Aidan Moza replaced George with two on and no outs. Moza got a fly out from the first batters he faced. A single from Nolan McCarthy followed, scoring a run, but Mitchell Daly was caught between bases on a throw from right fielder Evan Sleight to shortstop Justin LeBron for out two. James McCoy double to score another run before Grant Smith also hit a pop up into the jet stream that floated over the fence for two run home run. When the dust settled the Cats had a four spot in the inning and a 7-0 lead. The Tide went down weakly, with the last nine hitters going down in order. Freshman left hander Jansen Kenty was a bright spot, pitching scoreless innings in the 7th and 8th allowing only one walk while striking out one. Guscette threw out Daly trying to steal again to end the 8th inning.

The Tide had an anemic offensive performance. 3-29 with no walks, one hit batter, seven strikeouts, and three men left on base. Petrutz was 2-4 with a double and Swinney had the only other hit. Miller kept his on base streak alive at 30 games by being hit to lead off the game. Farone fell to 3-1 with the loss, pitching five innings, allowing three hits, three runs, walking five, and striking out six.

UK hit 6-25 with seven walks, a hit batter, seven strikeouts, while leading three on base. The Cats had two home runs., two doubles, and got caught three times trying to steal by Guscette. Niman pitched a complete game three hitter with 100 pitches, not walking any and striking out seven. Niman improved to 6-2 on the year.

Game Three- Lost 10-1

Alabama sent freshman left hander to the mound to face off with right hander Mason Moore for the Wildcats. After a scoreless first the Tide got a single from Justin LeBron in the second but couldn't advance him. Adams ran into trouble in the bottom of the second. With one out Ryan Nicholson singled and scored on a double by Nolan McCarthy. McCarthy advanced to third on the throw to the plate then scored on a ground ball to shortstop. The Cats followed with a single, a walk, and an RBI single to take the 3-0 lead.

Bama got on the board in the 3rd, using the Cats modus operandi. Mac Guscette led off with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Max Grant. A ground out by Gage Miller scored Guscette. Adams was replaced by Tyler Fay in the third and ran into immediate problems. A lead off double and sac bunt put Nick Lopez on third base. A long home run by Nicholson made the lead 5-1. Fay recovered to pitch a total of three innings with no more damage.

Meanwhile Moore was mowing down the Tide. In the 5th Bama had a chance after a one out single by Will Hodo and walk to Guscette, but a strikeout and ground out ended that potential rally. In the 7th the Tide had another chance, a Kade Snell double and walk to Guscette put two more on, but both were left on base. Alton Davis II took over on the mound for the Tide in the 6ht and had a scoreless frame with the help of a double play after Ian Petrutz made a sliding catch and left field and threw to second base to double off the runner. Davis had trouble in the 7th. After one out, two singles and a three run home run by Nicholson made the lead 8-1. A double and walk then chased Davis in favor of Matthew Heiberger, who proceeded to allow back to back singles and a double to make the score 10-1 and in danger of losing by run rule. A ground out ended the inning.

Bama got a single from Miller in the 8th to improve his one base streak to 31 games in a row- every game he has played in this season. Coulson Buchanan pitched the 8th for the Tide and became, with Jansen Kenty, the only Bama pitchers to have scoreless appearances in the series.

The Tide hit 5-30 in the game with two walks, eight strikeouts, and five men left on base. Miller was 1-4 with an RBI and Guscette was 1-1 with two walks, a double, a run, and a sac bunt. Snell had the only other extra base hit for Bama with his double in a 1-4 day. Adams fell to 2-2 with the loss. In the series the Tide hit only 15-92 for a .163 average, hit five doubles, walked only three times, had two hit batters, struck out 20 times, left 16 men on base, laid down three sac bunts. Guscette controlled the vaunted Cat running game throwing out five of the eight men attempting to steal.

After only totaling 11 hits in the first two games combined, Kentucky exploded for 16 hits in 37 at bats, walked four times, had one hit batter, struck out four times, and left nine men on base. The big final game gave the Cats a .300 average on the weekend on 27-90 hitting. Kentucky drew 18 walks, had four hit batters, struck out 22 times, left 19 men on base, hit five doubles, six home runs, and three stolen bases in eight tries.

Who Did What? No one did much

*Ian Petrutz 4-11, two doubles, one walk

*Mac Guscette 2-6, double, RBI, run, sac bunt, threw out 5 of 8 runners trying to steal

*Gage Miller 1-11, RBI, two HBP, has reached base in all 31 games he has played in

*Jansen Kenty 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 walk, one strikeout, no runs

*Coulson Buchanan 1 IP, 0 Hits, 1 walk, one strikeout, no runs

This was a disaster of a weekend. After being swept on the road previously at Georgia the Tide really needed a couple of wins this weekend, and at worst one. They got zero. The team that is last in the league in home runs hit six, and the Tide, who is 5th in the league in long balls, hit none. Only four Bama players had more than one hit in the whole series. Scoring three runs in a series will not get you very many wins. The pitching was not great, you can't give a good team 22 free bases and expect things to turnout well. Five times the Wildcats led off an inning with a walk or hit by pitch, and five times that man scored. Kentucky is making noise nationally now and have proven they are one of the best teams in the country, even if they don't wow you.

Things will not be getting any easier. Next up is a home game with the always tough University of South Alabama on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT. Then the third top 10 team of the season comes to Sewell-Thomas, the number one ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. The three game series game times are 6 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. All four games will be available on SEC Network Plus. The Hogs are 27-3 overall and 11-1 in the SEC, tied with Kentucky for first place overall.

Roll Tide