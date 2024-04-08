Jumbo Package: Nate Oats watch, Kalen DeBoer speaks after second spring scrimmage

Happy Monday, everyone. Apologies that we are a bit late today.

It was a mixed weekend on the diamond, as softball swept SEC doormat Ole Miss while baseball was swept by Kentucky. The Gym Tide made it out of their regional and are headed to NCAA nationals.

The No. 8-ranked Alabama gymnastics team is headed to Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2024 NCAA Championships Semifinals, for the 39th time in program history. UA advanced after punching its ticket with a 197.575 in the finals of the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional Championships Saturday night in Crisler Center on the University of Michigan campus. The Oklahoma Sooners edged the Tide with a 198.400 and will also advance to the national semifinals. Ohio State was third (197.200) and Penn State took fourth (197.050) to round out the regional final.

Roll Tide, ladies.

As you’ve heard by now, John Calipari has decided to leave Kentucky for Arkansas, and Nate Oats is on everyone’s hot board.

Nate Oats, Alabama head coach: This might make the most sense, but an $18 million buyout would require some seismic belief. Oats might be worth it to Kentucky. In five years at Alabama, the 49-year-old is 62-28 in the SEC with two league titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. He’s reached two Sweet 16 trips and delivered an ultimate statement this year: a Final Four trip. Not only does Oats win, but his style of play would have Cats fans drooling. Fast pace, high pressure, 3-point centric. Oats had already proven he can recruit at a level required in Lexington and produces pros. In theory, what he’s already done at Alabama is what’s expected at Kentucky.

I personally think that Nate sticks around. He’s one of the three highest paid coaches in the nation with his new extension that, unlike the Kalen DeBoer situation in Seattle, Nate signed enthusiastically. It would certainly be understandable if he left, of course, but Alabama would be in pretty good shape with $6M annually already budgeted plus an $18M windfall from Nate’s buyout. Would someone like Scott Drew turn down $8M+ per year?

Seth Davis usually has a decent pulse on such things, and this is his take.

Billy Donovan and Jay Wright are not coming. Nate Oats is too expensive. Ditto (probably) Bruce Pearl. Dan Hurley is intriguing but my guess is UConn steps up to the plate to keep him. So that leaves Scott Drew, who's good, affordable, and has the right personality for the job. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 8, 2024

Hope for the best, and stay tuned.

James Brockermeyer has, by all accounts, had an outstanding camp.

“It’s been really good, getting to play with Milroe is always fun, really exciting athlete you get to play with. Definitely been getting more reps with him this year compared to last year. Even freshman year we get a lot of reps together, obviously he was behind Bryce (Young), my freshman year. We’re familiar with each other and its been a joy to work with.”

Stewart Mandel wrote about the differences between DeBoer and Saban.

So normal, in fact, that it’s easy to miss him entirely while looking out on the Tide’s practice field. Saban, with his ubiquitous straw hat, was almost always in motion, almost always glaring at someone and always one blown assignment from getting up in some poor defensive back’s face. DeBoer, in his gray Alabama hoodie and red “A” baseball cap, is a quiet observer as he moves between position groups, practice script in hand, watching his assistants run drills. On this day, he chats up one of several visiting recruits while he watches. Occasionally he fist-bumps one of his players. “It just shows you that there’s a lot of different ways to do things,” said Jeff Allen, Alabama’s head athletics trainer since Saban’s first year in 2007. “They’re two different people, but they’re both incredibly successful.

Last, Kalen spoke to reporters per usual after the second scrimmage of the spring.

—DeBoer said the chemistry between Alabama’s quarterbacks and pass-catchers “ebbs and flows” throughout the spring. Players start picking up concepts on offense and build a rhythm. Eventually, the defense adapts. DeBoer said the players took a step forward today. —”The communication has been clean,” DeBoer said of current starting center James Brockermeyer. “ ... He’s taken a lot of snaps this past week, the last seven or eight days.”

“Kind of everyone’s had their days,” DeBoer said. “Both doing really well and they’ve been pretty consistent for the most part. We had a windy day a couple of days ago, a couple of practices ago and struggled a little bit, right. But those are great learning moments and really trying to push through and today was pretty good day. Today was a really good day. ... But they’re all just keeping their head down, literally like they need to, and doing a good job there.”

You can watch all of Kalen’s remarks below.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.