Alabama Gymnastics heading to NCAA Championships

It was a weekend of upsets in NCAA Gymnastics regional action. The juggernauts did their thing, and showed out as usual: LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Utah, etc.

A solid Alabama squad won its regional, upending No. 9 Michigan to advance. A few teams came out of nowhere...and there was one huge, notable flop.

Let’s talk gym for a minute. There have been a lot of changes the last few years, particularly in post-season action

The New Post-Season

Gone are the somewhat arbitrary regional hosts that we had become accustomed to in the last three decades. Things like infrastructure, prior hosting experience etc. often took a back seat to the on-mat performance (we saw this very thing last season in softball as well.) Still, if you had a great season, you could usually count on hosting.

Instead, it now very much resembles the even-more-arbitrary NCAA basketball tournament, and in its place, are four geographic locations meant to broadly quarter the nation. This season, the hosts were: Ann Arbor, Fayetteville, Gainesville and Berkley. And in one notable case, it would matter tremendously.

The teams are seeded 1-16, with 16 other unranked opponents (including two play-in competitors). Competition proceeds bracket-style. And from each of the regionals, two teams advance to the Finals, as well as four national competitors for each of the four events — a total of 16 individualists off teams who did not make the Finals.

The eight teams then duke it out for the national title. Additionally, there is a national champion for each of the four events (which includes the eight teams and the four individualists from non-qualifiers), as well as an all-around national title winner.

Here is the PDF of the bracket which is a lot easier to process.

The Upset

See that notation above about the regional site playing a part in the outcome? It mattered tremendously in the case of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Always a second-rate power in the SEC, Jordyn Wieber has done an amazing job with little high-end talent. And it finally paid off: Arkansas stormed out of the locker room and had their best meet of the year. Along the way, they won their region, and made their first national championships appearance in over a decade — and just the third in school history.

(I’ve been nothing but pleased with Coach APJ, but you can see why I was so keen on taking a run at Jordyn Wieber. She has a lot of upside, and is one of the brightest young coaches in the sport. If Arkansas ever gets legitimate high-end talent, they can be a sleeping giant).

The Flop

This was the very best squad that Kentucky has ever fielded. All season long, they were a solid second in the SEC, behind the machine in Baton Rouge, and a clear Top 5 program in the country. But, you have to just shake your head at some really iffy competition down the stretch that saw them underperform in the SECs — finishing behind Alabama and LSU — and then getting rolled out of nowhere in regional action by the Hawgs.

To rub salt in the wound, despite having one of the nation’s best all-around competitors, the Wildcats sent just one competitor to individuals.

Flop does not do this justice.

The Absolute Stunner

Stanford Gymnastics has two very good competitors. The Cardinals had been up and down all season, and really down at that, posting an execrable 193.6 in Ann Arbor earlier this season. That is almost physically impossible at this level of competition. They were 19th in the country going into regionals. That’s usually good for a middle-of-the-pack year, and in the talent-rich P12, closer to the basement.

And, like a lot of women’s athletics, there is a vast difference in quality between the top three-four teams and the next dozen or so...much less the bottom hangers-on of the Top 25.

To make matters worse, they were shipped across town to their rivals’ floor in Berkeley, where the No. 3 Cal Bears were expected to roll.

So, no one was expecting much of the Trees. Call it a shocker: Cal did win the regional, but I don’t think anyone expected this Stanford team to give them a tussle, much less finish runner-up in the loaded West and somehow make a national championship appearance.

Like the Razorbacks, the Cardinal are making their first appearance in Nationals in about a decade. Sure, they’re going to get slaughtered, but that was an insane feat from a team that had about 3-4 really good meets in them all season.

The Goliath

What can you say about Utah, Cal, Florida, LSU? They were expected to be here, and they were. Utah qualified for the 48th year in a row. Florida just keeps grinding. The flashy Golden Bears won the regular season in a loaded Pac 12. The photogenic, exciting LSU Tigers may have the best gymnast in the country — and that includes the Olympians.

But, really, they’re all battling for second place behind the Sooner Behemoth. Scoring has undoubtedly been stupid this season, but this iteration of the Dirt Burglars is being bandied about as one of, if not the, best single team in college gymnastics history. And it’s hard to argue with it either.

Everyone is playing catchup to this group. But we need a new word to describe how much better OU are than everyone else. Alabama had their best meet of the season in Norman, OU had some uncharacteristic missteps, and still won by half a point.

The Crimson Tide

First of all, hats off to the incredible group of Super Seniors who weathered a ton of stuff with this program. Luisa Blanco, Makarri Dogette, Ella Burgess, and Mati Waligora not only survived program stagnation, a racial controversy, the Coronavirus, the departure of one coach and the hiring of another, but they also breathed new life — and talent — into a program that had meandered after Sarah’s last class left. They won an SEC championship in a conference with two world-class powerhouses, a cross-state rival with the Olympic Gold Medal all-around champion, and tons of new talent and improvement appearing across the board in the league.

We could not have done it without them.

But they have also paved the way for some outstanding younger athletes as well — Chloe Lecoursiere, Gabby Gladieux, et al. That youth movement and the grad class are bridged by simply phenomenal upperclass leadership — Shania Adams, Lilly Hudson and crew.

It is a great mix of youth, veterans, and outgoing Alphas. And to rebound after a season that saw them really fail to produce eyepopping numbers, and still finish 6th in the national seeding, is stellar. They are peaking at the right time.

This is where our good news most probably ends, however. This is a very good team. It is a fun team. They are likable to a fault. But, they also have the exceptional misfortune to have landed in perhaps the most single-difficult half of a bracket you will ever encounter. See, the Tide not only draw the Florida Gators, and P12 Champion Utah, but they also fall squarely into the group with the Oklahoma Sooners.

So, the ride will likely end with Alabama finishing 3rd or 4th in their half and is apt not to advance to the national finals. That’s nothing to hang their head about. As talented as the Tide are, they just had an unforgiving luck of the draw where literally every team has more of it on hand and on the bench.

The other half is where ‘Bama wanted to land: LSU is the prohibitive favorite. But the Tide went blow for blow with the Tigers in Baton Rouge. They have beaten Cal head-to-head once already this season. The defeated Arkansas already this season. They can beat Stanford. But the No. 1, No. 3, No. 4 teams in the country is simply too tall a task, I fear.

Sure, Alabama can swing an upset or two — and we will be rooting hard for them to do so, but the expectation should not be “championship or bust;” it should be “compete as hard and as well as you can, then see what happens.”

We’re proud of them all, no matter what. The future looks outstanding for the Crimson Tide...perhaps just not this weekend

And Luisa: go kick ass in the Olympics representing the Colombian national team.

Roll Tide