2024 Alabama Spring Football Preview: Swarming Safeties

While Alabama is breaking in all new cornerbacks, the Tide returns some veteran experience to the safety group for 2024. Of course, they’re also having to learn a whole new scheme with a new coach for the first time in 17 years. With Kane Wommack coming in at DC, the Tide is no longer going to be running with two interchangeable safeties (nominally, Saban always listed them as free safety and strong safety, but in practice, they were mirrored positions).

Instead, Alabama is now using a true free safety, a “Rover”, and a “Husky”. The free safety will generally be the deep centerfield player, while the Rover and Husky will be more up towards the line of scrimmage. The Rover is more like a traditional strong safety that plays up in the box and can be a weakside linebacker or drop deep to help with split safety coverages. The Husky is essentially the same as Nick Saban’s “Star” position as a slot corner that also has to play strongside linebacker... But in this defense, will often work interchangeably with the Rover and can rotate back in two-high coverages.

While Alabama seems to have a leading trio of veterans for the three spots, two of the jobs are far from guaranteed, and there are plenty of younger players pushing to make their way in.

Departed

Jaylen Key - After a nice season for the Tide as a grad transfer, Key is out of eligibility.

Kristian Story - A career backup for Alabama, Story graduate transferred to Kentucky in search of playing time.

Jake Pope - A promising redshirt freshman last year, Pope bailed as soon as Nick Saban retired and will be a backup at Georgia.

Returning

#13 - Malachi Moore (Graduate Sr) 6’0” 198

Moore was once a freshman phenom for Alabama, earning a rare starting job on game 1 of his freshman year and going on to be a Freshman All-American. He wound up losing his starting role to Brian Branch in 2021 and 2022, but continued to work as the Tide’s 6th DB and then had a career resurgence in 2023 after Branch went to the NFL.

Moore had always been a smart, high-awareness player, but he added a level of physicality and intensity last year that took his game up a notch. He’s now returning for a 5th season as an easy choice as team captain and one of the best players on the team.

So far, it sounds like Moore is moving from his old role as a slot corner to playing the Rover safety this spring.

#8 DeVonta Smith (RJr) 6’0” 194

Smitty has been knocking on the door for a couple of seasons now, often being mentioned as a guy behind the scenes that’s always impressing. Now, he’s a 4th year player and finally getting a shot to start. So far, he’s spent a lot of time with the first team this spring at the Husky position. Despite being around for three years, we’ve still seen very little of Smith on the field, so he’s something of a mystery still, even if he’s generally talked about as a veteran leader.

#18 Bray Hubbard (So) 6’2” 195

Hubbard was an intriguing prospect out of Ocean Springs, MS just a year ago. He was a QB down there until coming to Alabama’s summer camp. The rumor was that defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked the way he looked in drills and convinced Hubbard to give defense a try. He played a little DB his senior year after that, but essentially came to college as a total project on defense.

He’s an impressive athlete with tremendous length and closing speed, and he got a surprising amount of playing time on special teams and even as a reserve last year, so he didn’t redshirt.

#27 Tony Mitchell (So) 6’2” 205

Once a top recruit in the country, Mitchell saw his stock slip his senior year. Then, once he got on campus, Mitchell was arrested for speeding and drug possession before his freshman season and saw himself buried on the depth chart. Still, he wound up getting plenty of work on special teams. He’s built almost like a linebacker with the skillset of a defensive back.

Newcomers

#3 Keon Sabb (Jr) 6’1 200

A transfer in from the Michigan Wolverines, Sabb is presumed to be the leader to be the starter at free safety. He’s a former 5-star recruit that was a role player for the Wolverines last season and saw his playing time and impact increase in the Playoffs at the end of the season.

He’s an instinctual playmaker with great length and athleticism. The hope is that he can put it all together this year and have his production match that potential.

#7 Peyton Woodyard (Fr) 6’2” 188

A high 4-star recruit from California, Woodyard is a talented, rangy deep safety with a whole lot of polish.

#16 Red Morgan (Fr) 6’0” 175

Morgan was somewhat of an afterthought for Alabama fans as an undersized recruit, but he’s been making waves this spring and has apparently spent a lot of time working with the first team. His fiery and high-energy playstyle seems to be helping him to stand out early.

#21 Dre Kirkpatrick Jr (Fr) 5’11” 192

As the first Alabama legacy from the Nick Saban era, Kirkpatrick comes to the Tide in a different role and amount of hype from his dad. He’s a hybrid slot/safety player who’s more of a ball-chasing playmaker than a sideline cover corner. He’s an accomplished kick returner and interception return guy, but is unlikely to be a contributor at DB this season.

A-DAY DEPTH CHART

The expected top three seem pretty set:

Free Safety - Keon Sabb

Rover - Malachi Moore

Husky - DeVonta Smith

The second team is a little more up for grabs. I think the most likely next three are:

Free Safety - Bray Hubbard

Rover - Red Morgan

Husky - Tony Mitchell