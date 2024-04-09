Jumbo Package: Rumors from Alabama’s scrimmage ahead of A-Day

The Alabama starting offensive line on Saturday was Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, James Brockermeyer, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby, but Roberts was forced to leave the scrimmage early with a lower leg injury that DeBoer downplayed in the media after the practice. Quarterback Ty Simpson reportedly had the best day out of all the signal callers, leading multiple touchdown drives and pushing the ball down the field to various receivers. Freshman phenom Caleb Odom reportedly made a highlight reel catch in the endzone from quarterback Dylan Lonergan. Odom’s size has made him an intriguing player this spring and he could potentially make a big contribution this fall. Defensively speaking Keon Keeley reportedly had success against Alabama’s second offensive line. The redshirt freshman is acclimating to a new position but was apparently still disruptive rushing the passer throughout Saturday’s scrimmage.

Let the circus begin.

“Ty Simpson reportedly had the best day out of all of the signal callers.” Take that for what you will. Is there more of a QB competition brewing than has been let on? Is it time for a full-blown offseason meltdown?

If it’s true, I think it’s a good thing. We know Jalen Milroe, and we know he’s good. But if Simpson has surpassed him, that means something has really clicked on for Ty and he just might be great. I also think combining it with the coaching change and offseason work will go better, team chemistry-wise, than that ill-fated mutiny game against USF last season.

As far as other notes, watching DeBoer mention Caleb Odom after the aforementioned play and seeing the sparkle in his eyes makes me think the freshman might be getting more playing time in year 1 than we expect.

We also heard over the weekend that OL Jaeden Roberts suffered some sort of injury. His mom provided an update, and things don’t seem too bad.

Thank you to everyone that was concerned about Jaeden. He twisted his ankle, it’s not bad. He is using crutches to keep weight off of it, he should be better soon. Not sure about ️DAY! We should know more by the end of the week! We appreciate the love and prayers! #RollTide https://t.co/4sdMRNKJ0h — Twanisha_❤️Mom (@riley_twanisha) April 8, 2024

I hate to lose any more time for the OL to build chemistry, but this does give more players a shot to get some experience in his absence. Still, sounds like it’s likely note something that will linger towards the season.

In hoops news:

Alabama basketball doesn’t appear to be losing its coach anytime soon. Nate Oats, who just led the Crimson Tide to its first Final Four in program history, affirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday night with a social media post amid rumors connecting him to the opening at Kentucky. “I am fully committed to this team and to this University,” Oats wrote Monday. “We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for the University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach. Roll Tide!”

Alabama’s entire fan base breathed a sigh of relief when this came out last night. Here’s to hoping nothing changes, but for now, Nate Oats continues to be locked up with the Tide.

And hey, it wasn’t quite a National Championship, but the Tide got a LOT of screen time on the famous “One Shining Moment” last night:

Finally, we’re closing in on the NFL draft, and some teams are starting to show their cards with their in-home visits:

The Arizona Cardinals have met with Terrion Arnold and Dallas Turner, two highly regarded defensive prospects from Alabama who look to be nearly locked into the top 20 if not top 15 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. So, are the Cardinals looking at getting these guys in a trade back scenario or would they use 27 and 71 or even 90 to get back up into the range that would allow them to draft a Turner or Arnold.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry visited the Packers today. He posted a video of the eclipse on Instagram from Lambeau Field. Last week, McKinstry was in Jacksonville and Tampa. McKinstry is projected as a first-round pick.

Kool-Aid really does seem like a perfect fit for the Packers. I’d love to see that one come true.

With the March Madness championship taking up most of the headlines, there isn’t too much else out there. Stay tuned here at RBR as we continue to post position previews and gear up for A-Day coverage this weekend.

Roll Tide!